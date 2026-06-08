Apply Now: €400,000 for Digital Energy Innovations Across Africa

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Around 600 million Africans still live without electricity, and sub-Saharan Africa accounts for eight out of every ten people globally without access. Progress has stalled.

The IEA estimates the continent receives less than one-third of the annual investment needed to reach universal access by 2030, and population growth keeps eating into the connections that do get built.

Closing the gap will take new infrastructure, but also smarter operations: better planning, better grid visibility, better ways to integrate the mini-grids and distributed solar already coming online.

€400,000 for African Digital Energy Innovations

The Digital Energy Challenge focuses on Transforming Energy Access with a total budget of €827,000 allocated across two categories:

Tech Accelerator (up to €150,000 per project) for digital innovations in any of 51 eligible African countries. Applicants must submit a proposal covering one product only.

(up to €150,000 per project) for digital innovations in any of 51 eligible African countries. Applicants must submit a proposal covering one product only. Partnership (up to €400,000) for a collaborative project in Nigeria with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). Proposals covering all three thematic products will receive preference.

The three priority themes are grid planning and investment optimization, microgrid and DER management, and integrated network data platforms. Beyond cash, winners get an expert-led bootcamp, technical guidance through implementation, and visibility.

Who Can Apply

Eligible applicants are independent SMEs with fewer than 250 employees and turnover under €50 million, with a strong R&D component and no conflict of interest with AEDC. Companies from anywhere in the world can apply, but African-based firms are strongly encouraged and will receive favorable consideration.

Apply Now: Deadline is June 17, 2026

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