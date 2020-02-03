Apply Now: $75,000 for Open Source Software Sustainability Planning

⇓ More from ICTworks

Expensive mainstream proprietary software from advanced markets isn’t appropriate for many resource-constrained contexts in international development. Open Source software has proven to be an interesting model to leverage collaboration, share costs, and increase product quality in low and middle income countries.

However, Open Source digital development projects usually struggle with lack of long-term investments in key focal areas such as community effectiveness and product development, resulting in relatively few mature solutions in development settings. As a result, they don’t achive widespread adoption throughout the development field.

$75,000 DIAL Open Source Center Grants

The Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) is sponsoring the 4th round of Catalytic Grants from it’s Open Source Center. These grants offer financial support for free & open source software projects at the nexus of humanitarian action, development and peace.

Sign up now to get more grant opportunities

DIAL will issue up to 5 grants, each valued up to $15,000 USD in cash and consulting services, to advance the OSC’s mission of fostering healthy, sustainable open source communities and products. The grants are intended to support types of effort that have traditionally been neglected or unfinished by these software projects, including:

Open Source Sustainability Planning

Specific and purposeful support for projects to achieve tangible outcomes that lead to increased maturity, scalability, and sustainability:

A maturity assessment scorecard with technical, legal, community, and sustainability dimensions;

An impact/sustainability matrix describing specific prioritized potential revenue streams for the project;

Recommendations for future sustainability projects for the community.

Interoperability Architecture Planning

Technical architecture & design services for projects to develop their interoperability strategy for standards like Open Function (OpenFn) or Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), including:

A pplication programming interface s,

s, Data format standards,

Real world use cases

Apply Now! Deadline is 23 February 2020

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: