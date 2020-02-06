Our Open Source Software Obsession is Unhealthy in Digital Development

⇓ More from ICTworks

Since I am going to make some potentially controversial observations about the digital health industry and, to some extent, the development sector in general, I think it is fair to begin with a proper self-introduction. I want to make my interest in the subject clear from the onset, as well as stake claim to what I think (vaguely) qualifies me to speak on the matter.

My Software Development Background

My name is Gitahi Ng’ang’a. I am the founder of Hoji, a Nairobi-based software company that provides mobile data collection and analysis software solutions for field-based research. Our clients are primarily NGOs, government and independent research consultants. I am a trained statistician, professional software developer and technology entrepreneur. Before founding Hoji, I worked for 6 years at 3 different organizations.

The first company I worked for was System Partners. They are the developers and vendors of Funsoft, a widely-adopted Hospital Information Management System. My second employer was KEMRI/CDC. While there, I helped develop applications for field-based data collection and did some work on interoperability and unique patient identification through Mirth Connect and the OpenEMRConnect project.

At my third job with the International Training and Education Center for Health, I mainly worked on the organization’s flagship product at the time, KenyaEMR. KenyaEMR is a custom distribution of the popular OpenMRS project. I was also involved with BLIS, OpenELIS and GBVIS to a much lesser degree. Over the years, I have consulted for a number of development organizations as a software professional.

On my personal laptop, I run Arch Linux. Arch is a minimalist flavor of the free and open source Linux operating system. Although it is world-class software, I pay nothing to use it. For my software programming work, I use JetBrains’ IntelliJ IDEA and gladly pay $9 a month for the privilege. I use various other open source and proprietary applications, the most expensive of which costs my company $2,500 a year. And yes, it is worth every penny!

I say this to point out that I am not dogmatic about open source versus proprietary software. I choose my applications simply based on need and whatever best suits the job at hand. And that’s fine. Variety, after all, is the spice of life.

Unhealthy Open Source Software Obsession

Having been in Kenya digital health and the development sector for nearly 10 years now, I have long since observed a pervasively unhealthy obsession with free and open source software. Almost everyone instinctively assumes that free and open source is good, and proprietary is bad.

If Health IT were George Orwell’s Animal Farm, this attitude would be equal to the propagandist maxim “Four legs good, two legs bad!”. In the remainder of this article, I am going to explain why I disagree with this view.

For the avoidance of doubt, free and open source software refers to software whose source code is shared openly and publicly. Anyone is free to use, copy, study or modify the software however they like, subject to any one of several open source licences.

It is important to note that “free and open source” is merely an assertion of the freedom to use software with few or no restrictions. It says nothing whatsoever about the ability to deploy the technology free of charge. Industry insiders like to describe this as “free as in speech, not free as in beer”. The terms libre (meaning freedom), and gratis (meaning zero price), are occasionally used to distinguish between the two frequently confused meanings of the word “free”.

To be fair, libre software is also often gratis. But as the old aphorism goes, there is no such thing as a free lunch. You do pay something, even when the cost of obtaining the application is zero. The time you spend configuring the software, for example, has a cost. As does the time and effort spent scraping the bottom of the internet for bug fixes and workarounds because there’s no technical support team on call.

On the other hand, proprietary software refers to programs whose source code is privately held. Only the application’s owners can use or modify the source code. Just like open source software, proprietary technology can also sometimes be gratis. But here too, the end user incurs indirect costs e.g. time spent watching advertisements, as is common with free mobile apps and applications like YouTube.

We Use All Software Types Daily

For context, the table below provides a few examples of open source applications alongside their proprietary alternatives. It includes both personal and enterprise software listed by domain.

Hopefully, you can recognize at least one and maybe more of these pairs of applications.

Now, If you are reading this on a computer running Windows or Mac OS, if you typed your last report on Microsoft Word or send your emails via Gmail and not Tutanota, then I hope you can already begin to see the folly of taking a dogmatic attitude towards the open source versus proprietary software debate.

Yet, dogmatism is precisely what you see in the digital health sector, and to a large extent, the NGO world generally. I have attended many a gathering where the mention of proprietary software is almost literally taboo. And this, I think, is patently unhealthy.

It is unhealthy because it denies potential beneficiaries of great software the opportunity to appraise available alternatives in a fair and rational way. It dismisses perfectly useful and cost-effective applications without due consideration, ostensibly because they are expensive and unsustainable merely by dint of being proprietary.

Two Common Proprietary Software Criticisms

Let’s examine these two points i.e. cost and unsustainability – easily the two most common criticisms leveled against proprietary software.

1. Proprietary software is expensive, open source is cheap

The theory here is that proprietary software costs more overall than free and open source software. But does it? Not necessarily.

Firstly, while proprietary software has clear and predictable direct costs, open source solutions can be insidiously expensive. Often lacking a unifying vision bearer and having many influential stakeholders, open source projects rely on complex community networks to drive consensus and mitigate fragmentation. This necessitates multiple meetings, conferences and emails in order to make progress even on fairly minor decisions.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I am not saying that this process is inferior. Properly managed, open source communities have proven their ability to generate truly game-changing applications. Ubuntu Linux by Canonical is a shining example of this. I am simply saying that it is important to acknowledge the time and money it takes to run and participate in open source undertakings, and that it adds up both directly and in terms of opportunity cost.

Secondly, most open source applications, including many that I use myself, are objectively more difficult to set up and maintain than their proprietary alternatives. This happens because open source projects rarely have big budgets or large dedicated teams, so they prioritize solving core domain problems over fancy user interfaces and fluid onboarding processes. Also, many open source projects arise out of the needs of the technical experts who build them. As a result, they are developed first for technically savvy people and only secondarily for ordinary folk. R is a great example of this.

Again, I am not saying there is something wrong with open source. I love open source, and I would be far poorer as a professional and an entrepreneur without it. But it is important to acknowledge that a less than straightforward set up process demands time, both to build the necessary capacity and then to actually deploy the solution. In some cases, the help of expert consultants is unavoidable, and anyone who has tried it will tell you it does not come cheap.

2. Proprietary software is not sustainable, open source is

This is the second common criticism raised against proprietary software. Potential clients sometimes ask me, “What if Hoji closes down tomorrow, what happens then?”.

This is a valid concern, of course, particularly in the context of public health where potentially thousands or millions of lives depend on a particular digital health intervention. In fact, any practitioner who doesn’t address themselves to the question of sustainability is being downright irresponsible.

The problem, I think, is resorting to the lazy answer that open source is sustainable and proprietary is not. Four legs good, two legs bad!

It is not that simple.

Many private hospitals, for example, have operated proprietary Hospital Information Management Systems for years without a problem. Equally, many projects have suffered at the hands of unscrupulous private companies who deploy complex applications and then fail to support them or worse, demand inordinate amounts of money to do so. Shame on them, they pollute the reputation of those of us trying to do responsible and honest business.

In the same vein, there are vastly successful open source projects out there creating efficiencies and saving costs for the organizations that use them. There are also many open source deployments which, for all their good intentions, are stuck in a perpetual state of pilotitis, gobbling up thousands of dollars while delivering little to no tangible value.

So the solution to sustainability is not faction wars between open source and proprietary hardliners. Such hostility is unhelpful at best, and hypocritical at worst – with the possible exception of the great Richard Stallman who takes his libre persuasions exceptionally seriously.

All Software Types Have Their Place

The solution to sustainability is a thoughtful, honest and systematic analysis of the problem at hand against all possible solutions – whatever their licensing scheme may be. And in some cases, the best solution is open source. In other cases, however, proprietary software is the superior alternative. And there is nothing wrong with that.

For instance, software used to solve narrow-scope one-off or once-in-a-while problems may not justify the investment and risk necessary to deploy a successful open source solution. The same goes for mission-critical applications where downtime or security breach is completely unacceptable and professional support is paramount.

A good example of this is the platform used by the IEBC for the transmission of real-time election results in Kenya’s general election of 2017. You don’t want to be scouring online forums for solutions when the thing goes down and the wrong candidate is winning. The same can be said of the platform used for collecting data during the national census of 2019.

On the other hand, longer-term deployments with complex and dynamic requirements are likely better served through open source applications that allow for finer-grained control and freer innovation. The District Health Information System (DHIS) used by ministries of health in several countries is a good example of this.

Choose Rationally not Religiously

In conclusion, I think we need to stop regarding open source and proprietary software as being antithetical to one another. In choosing between them, we should embrace rationality and not dogmatism. Private enterprise understands this – think private hospitals, banks and telcos. Public entities not so much. And look who between them runs more efficiently!

What do you think? Leave your comments below.

Originally published as Why Health IT’s Obsession with Open Source Software is Unhealthy

