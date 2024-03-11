Apply Now: $85,000 for Latin American AgriTech Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital agriculture holds great potential for smallholder farmers. It can improve agricultural productivity and help farmers cope with extreme climatic events. However, Latin America’s digital agriculture tools have not reached sufficient scale yet.

$85,000 for Latin American AgriTech Solutions

Advancing Digital Innovation for Smallholder Farmers in Latin America will select up to 14 entities using agricultural technologies and digital tools (agritech) to enhance the profitability of smallholder farmers in six Latin American markets, improving their resilience to climate change and promote gender inclusivity.

Sign Up Now for more funding emails.

Selected entities can get these funding amounts:

$50,000 for recently established entities aiming to test new business and operational models, proof-of-concept ideas or existing agritech solutions

$85,000 for more mature entities that will receive support to scale their existing business models/services within the agriculture sector

$28,500 for projects that can be deployed by eligible Israeli agritech entities.

Eligible countries for this Innovation Call include Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Paraguay and Peru.

Apply Now: Deadline is 12 April 2024

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

