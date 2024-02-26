Apply Now: $35,000 for Your GenAI Project Using WhatsApp Chat

⇓ More from ICTworks

Do you work for an impact-driven organization in health, education, or economic mobility with a well-defined theory of change or business case? Are you committed to leveraging AI to support a secure, private and personalized WhatsApp chat service? Can you demonstrate a strong commitment to building real-world applications over the long long-term?

$35,000 GenAI Accelerator for WhatsApp Chat

Chat for Impact: GenAI Accelerator seeks organizations with an existing digital service in production (not necessarily AI-powered) that want to create and implement innovative LLM-powered chat solutions.

Turn.io will help amplify the impact of ten organizations with an 8-week program is designed to explore and harness the potential of Generative AI, utilizing GenAI techniques to expedite the design, testing, launch, and secure scaling of AI-supported chat solutions.

GenAI Accelerator program participant benefits include:

$35,000 in grant funding

$50,000 each additional for the top three organizations.

$500,000 in OpenAI API credits

$3,000 Turn.io software license

The GenAI accelerator will culminate in a Demo Day where the cohort will present their AI-supported chat solutions to the wider Chat for Impact Community and potential investors, showcasing the outcome of their innovation and efforts.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 31, 2024

