Advancing a competitive, innovative, and secure marketplace for Internet connectivity and digital financial services in low- and middle-income countries is crucial for economic growth, digital inclusion, and innovation.

Competitive Internet connectivity networks help bridge the persistent digital divide, ensuring that more people have access to the benefits of the digital economy, such as online education, healthcare, and e-commerce. Interconnected economies can boost GDP and create new markets for products and services.

When emerging markets have access to digital financial services, local entrepreneurs can develop solutions tailored to their unique challenges, often leading to groundbreaking innovations that can be scaled globally. For example, mobile money solutions like M-PESA started as a local solution to an African problem. Mobile money is now a global service with proven anti-poverty capabilities.

Digital Invest is USAID program that provides highly customized support to private-sector Internet infrastructure developers that advance internet connectivity and fund managers that accelerate digital financial services in emerging markets.

Digital Invest can provide four grants of $500,000 in targeted, risk-tolerant, catalytic capital to increase internet service providers (ISPs) and digital financial services (DFS) supporting un- and underserved consumers and businesses worldwide.

The blended finance approach will prioritize high-impact, catalytic, and market-driven use of grant funding as:

Project funding,

Support for first-loss capital requirements,

Top up grants to existing portfolio companies

Technical assistance to accelerate the success of individual companies

Appropriate operational and transaction costs

Priority under this call will be placed on increasing access to finance, supporting the growth of secure and trusted technology service providers, and prioritizing consumer protection and cybersecurity in all partnerships. The program will advance competition and choice, and ensure emerging market countries have secure alternatives to authoritarian-backed tech companies, infrastructure, and platforms.

