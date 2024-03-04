Apply Now: $150,000 for Your AI Solution for Youth Empowerment

⇓ More from ICTworks

Africa, with its young and rapidly growing population, stands at a transformative moment. By 2030, the continent’s youth will form one of the world’s largest workforces, positioning them at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

However, to leverage AI effectively, strategic investments in ICT infrastructure and education are necessary. Prioritizing cost-effective, AI-focused education and skills development programs ensures inclusivity and equips young Africans with the tools to innovate and solve local and global challenges.

WISE Prize for Education seeks to identify and provide capacity building and mentorship support to organizations addressing key challenges with artificial intelligence. Organizations should submit a proposal to design a tech-based intervention that equips youth with the skills needed to navigate challenges of an AI-driven market and society, such as biases and disinformation.

Finalists will develop an education solution over a 12-month period with $150,000 USD in financial support and tailored mentorship to drive solution development. The winning application from all teams and efforts can win a $1 million USD Prize at the 2025 WISE Summit.

Applicants should have evidence of the transformative impact on individuals, communities and society in education already achieved from previous ventures, with at least one dedicated full-time team member to drive the solution development and a clear plan of scaling objectives and development.

