Four Educational Technology Insights from Plan Ceibal in Uruguay

Inspired by the One Laptop Per Child international initiative, Uruguay was the first country to implement a national-scale plan to distribute personal computers to all students and teachers in public education. The idea that every student has the right to internet access is the fundamental principle behind this initiative.

For more than a decade Plan Ceibal has installed, maintained and expanded educational computer infrastructure that reaches all elementary and middle public schools, and ensures access to laptops, digital contents and resources, platforms, educational programs, training and support for both students and teachers, as well as internet connectivity for all classrooms countrywide

Plan Ceibal has significantly evolved and consolidated since its creation in 2007. It has implemented, over a decade, different strategies to promote and achieve the four goals of this policy:

improve educational quality, promote equality of opportunities, develop a collaborative culture, and promote digital and critical literacy within the educational system.

In short, Plan Ceibal is the result of continuous monitoring, negotiating and improving technology to enhance educators’ and students’ experiences.

In addition to permanent coordination with different institutions and actors, other factors that have been identified as critical are consistency and coherence in the implementation of public education policies. This means that it is important not to deviate from the original goals while understanding that digital inclusion is a moving target, and permanent revisions of the plan are needed.

Four EduTech Insights from Plan Ceibal

Time-wise, technological deployment can be less demanding than the generation of the cultural transformations (including different dynamics, diverse pedagogies, language changes, and redefinition of authority) that appropriate implementation of digital technology can drive in the educational system.

It is important to consider that the technological transformations and institutional changes are unlikely to develop at the same speed. Their interdependence is evident, but it can take considerably more time to develop educators’ digital capacities and identify clear evidence of deeper transformation in the dynamics of teaching and learning.

With this in mind, these are among the most relevant challenges and opportunities that are considered critical for the future of Plan Ceibal from the Enhancing social inclusion through innovative mobile learning in Uruguay report.