Digital transformation is often hailed as a game-changer for efficiency and innovation in both public and private sectors. However, in many developing countries, it risks exacerbating inequality. Vulnerable communities, especially those with limited literacy or digital access, are frequently left behind, unable to benefit from services designed with more privileged users in mind.

This disparity is particularly stark in nations like Nigeria, where over 30 percent of the population is illiterate, and interactions with government services often require the ability to fill out forms, which demands reading and writing ability.

Since users often need to ask others to complete forms on their behalf, fraud and other security issues increase, leading to higher costs from additional work needed to resolve issues that could have been prevented. Yet, in order to attain the efficiency gains promised by digital transformation, governments are continuing to commission the build of these digital systems.

To address this, we need a shift in how digital transformation is conceived and implemented. Design efforts need to address inclusive, user-centred digital services that meet the needs of all citizens, regardless of their education level, access to technology or geographic location.

3 Examples of Inclusive Digital Transformation

Fortunately, around the world there are inspiring examples of inclusive digital initiatives that can teach us about bridging the digital divide.

1. Madagascar: transforming public service delivery

In Madagascar, accessing public services has long been a challenge, with nearly a quarter of the population lacking formal identification—a prerequisite for education, healthcare and voting rights. To tackle this, the World Bank and the Government of Madagascar launched the PRODIGY project in 2019, which focuses on building a robust digital identity management service and to strengthen government capacity to deliver services.

Public Digital partnered with the government to design a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap. A standout success of this collaboration is Mahatoky, a solution leveraging the extensive – and trusted – postal network to make public services accessible even to citizens with limited digital access.

By combining online services, text messaging, call centres and in-person support, Madagascar has created a multichannel model that bridges the digital divide. The government is now scaling Mahatoky nationwide, showcasing how inclusive digital transformation can directly improve accessibility and trust in public institutions.

2. Azerbaijan: government meets people

Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network (ASAN) service demonstrates how hybrid models can foster inclusivity. Similar to the Huduma Centres of Kenya, this platform integrates in-person and digital services, allowing citizens with limited digital literacy to access government support. Reducing waiting times for government services from days or weeks to mere hours, and with a citizen satisfaction rate over 90 percent, the ASAN service won the 2015 United Nations Public Service award.

In addition to the physical centres through which citizens are able to access government services like civil registration, notary services, banking services, and so on, the government has also introduced the mobile ASAN service which brings government services directly to citizens in remote areas of the country. Equipped with modern computer systems and satellite connectivity, large buses travel to different regions on a scheduled basis with a focus on rural areas far from stationary ASAN centres, areas with high populations of elderly and disabled citizens and remote villages and settlements.

This innovative approach, which is also employed in India, ensures that no one is left behind in the digitalisation journey of the country. Thus, by addressing barriers through both face-to-face assistance and digital channels, Azerbaijan has improved the reach and accessibility of its e-government services.

3. Kenya: bridging the literacy gap through USSD technology

Kenya’s M-Pesa has revolutionised financial inclusion by offering mobile banking services to millions of unbanked individuals. By leveraging simple mobile technology, M-Pesa enables users to send money, save and access loans without needing a bank account. This model has become a blueprint for inclusive financial services, particularly in regions where traditional banking systems remain out of reach.

Through the use of USSD technology, M-Pesa users are able to check balances, send money and pay bills by following simple numeric menus. For a person who might struggle with interacting with complex banking user interfaces, USSD makes financial services available through basic numeric literacy, which is often stronger than textual literacy in many communities.

USSD also has the advantage of working via SMS technology and can, therefore, be used without the need for a smartphone. This technology is very widely used across the continent and is a great example of intentional design that provides access to essential services for people with limited literacy, or who lack smartphones and internet connectivity.

Intentionality in design

Designing for inclusivity requires more than technological fixes; it demands a deliberate, empathetic approach to addressing the needs of marginalised communities. In Edo State, Nigeria, Public Digital is working with the nascent Digital Governance and Data Agency to ensure digital transformation reaches illiterate and semi-literate populations.

One lesson the team learned while doing some user research was about the use of clear language in content design. When they used “find employment” in the prototype service, most people they tested didn’t understand it. “Find a job” fared similarly, but it was the very simple phrase “find work” that everyone immediately understood.

Another important lesson was how long page-load times negatively affected the unsighted residents who use screen readers to access digital government services. Research conducted with this category of user led the team to strip away all unnecessary images and page artefacts that increase page load times.

Among the strategies under exploration is the use of authorised intermediaries who can assist citizens in completing forms or transacting with the government on their behalf. This approach raises important questions about how to balance consent and accessibility with user autonomy and accountability.

By asking these questions and experimenting with solutions, Public Digital aims to demonstrate how thoughtful design and strategic use of intermediaries can bridge the gap for citizens most at risk of exclusion — without compromising the overall user experience for others. This highlights how digital transformation can go beyond infrastructure to addressing systemic inequalities and create meaningful impact for all.

Lessons for the public and private sectors

These global examples highlight several key principles for designing inclusive digital systems:

Meet users where they are: By leveraging trusted, existing networks—like Madagascar’s postal service or Kenya’s mobile infrastructure—governments can reach underserved populations effectively. Adopt multichannel strategies: Combining digital, in-person, and low-tech solutions, such as SMS, ensures that services are inclusive and scalable. Integrate intermediaries thoughtfully: Allowing trusted individuals or institutions to act on behalf of users can make services accessible while maintaining accountability and security. Build digital literacy: Empowering communities with the skills needed to navigate digital platforms reduces dependency and fosters long-term inclusivity.

The digital transformation future

Digital transformation has immense potential to drive equitable development, but only if it is inclusive by design. By prioritising accessibility, usability and user-centric approaches, governments and organisations can ensure that technology serves everyone, not just the digitally privileged.

These examples from Madagascar, Azerbaijan, Kenya and Nigeria demonstrate the scope of possibility when inclusivity is placed at the heart of digital innovation. These successes demonstrate how both public and private sectors can create systems that truly leave no one behind.

The call to action is clear: it’s time to rethink digital transformation. By learning from these global innovations and designing with intentionality, we can inspire solutions that empower the most marginalised and create a more equitable digital future.

By Abisọla Fatokun and original published as Inclusive digital transformation: ensuring no one is left behind

