You Lost Your Job. What To Do Now? Pivot Your Career!

The end of USAID is causing widespread unemployment around the world. At least 50,000 people lost their jobs already and 100,000 could lose their jobs soon. This is an extinction level event for international development.

Rapid, unexpected unemployment is causing mass trauma to thousands.

I was traumatized when I got laid off. I went through all five stages of grief – I still am going through them – and came to a certain conclusion. I can hide in bed and cry or I can pick myself up, focus on tomorrow, and help you today.

Introducing the Career Pivot

This is my effort to help you. Help us. Process this trauma, start looking for work, and get a new job, a new career, a new life. The road will not be easy or straight. However, we can do this together!

We are a community that cares. We are building out the mindset and tools you need to accept this experience and move on with your life. Things like:

Finding your candidate-market fit in the new normal – learning terms like ‘market fit’ in the process.

Honest feedback on how recruiters see your LinkedIn profile and resume

Sector focused discussions to move from public service to the private sector

Community calls to learn about job search tools and tricks, like GenAI for your resume

Intimate discussions on topics that matter to you, like how ‘older’ workers can find new jobs

Self-help teams to give you inspiration and accountability in your job search

Mental health resources for the moments when it will be really hard

And more! I am demand-driven. We are laser-focused on creating new experiences to help you every week. We have to be – we are unemployed too!

