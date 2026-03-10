⇓ More from ICTworks

The IMF’s AI Preparedness Index destroys the comfortable fiction that Global South countries are “leapfrogging” into AI readiness.

While development practitioners debate which chatbot to deploy in refugee camps or which machine learning model to pilot for crop prediction, the Index reveals that most Global South countries lack the foundational infrastructure to make any of this work sustainably.

We’re building AI castles on digital sand.

Advanced economies average an AIPI score of 0.68, emerging markets 0.46, and low-income countries just 0.32. This is a diagnosis of structural capacity deficits that will determine which countries can harness AI for development and which will be left behind.

Four Structural Chasms Revealed

The AIPI measures preparedness across four interdependent pillars, and Global South performance in each reveals distinct but compounding barriers that ICT4D practitioners must understand.

1. Digital Infrastructure Challenges

Everyone talks about connectivity, but the Index exposes the real constraint: affordability. Sub-Saharan Africa requires $418 billion in investment to achieve affordable universal broadband, or 4.5% of regional GDP versus just 0.02% for advanced economies.

The challenge shows in data costs.

Mobile data costs 20% of per capita income in Sub-Saharan Africa versus 1% in North America.

81% of people in Sub-Saharan Africa live within mobile broadband coverage, yet only 30% actually use the internet.

Schools are expected to keep tablets charged when only 22% of primary schools in Sub-Saharan Africa have electricity access.

The infrastructure gap cascades into AI adoption constraints in ways that make our deployment models obsolete. We are creating digital apartheid with algorithms.

2. The Human Capital Deficit

The second pillar reveals a threefold crisis that bootcamp solutions won’t fix. We have a systemic capacity constraint.

By 2030, Africa will need an additional 23 million STEM graduates to meet anticipated demand.

A 2024 report found just 9% of youth aged 15-24 across 15 African countries possess basic computer skills.

African countries graduate only 4-12% of students with STEM-related degrees.

Current graduation rates would require 150+ years to produce that workforce at scale.

The gender dimension compounds this challenge in ways that limit the diversity essential for contextually appropriate AI development. Women constitute less than 15% of engineering and technology researchers in some West and Central African countries. In Ghana, only 5% of STEM teachers in upper grades are female.

3. The Innovation Ecosystem Gap

Low-income countries face financing constraints that prevent innovation ecosystem development in ways the Index makes visible. R&D spending in emerging markets averages far below the 2-3% of GDP common in advanced economies. Firms facing financial obstacles are 43.1% less likely to innovate than unconstrained peers.

This creates a vicious cycle: without indigenous innovation capacity, countries become consumers of Global North AI technologies rather than creators of contextually appropriate solutions. As we’ve seen with African AI governance initiatives, external dependency limits countries’ ability to shape AI development around local priorities and values.

4. The Governance Vacuum

The fourth pillar evaluates regulatory frameworks, and here the Index reveals the area of greatest global weakness. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s assessment is blunt: “The area where the world is most lacking is in regulation and ethics.”

48% of countries scored zero on national AI policies.

49% lack ethical guidelines for responsible AI.

For ICT4D practitioners, this governance vacuum creates acute risks when deploying AI tools with vulnerable populations who lack recourse when systems produce discriminatory outcomes.

What the Index Gets Right and Wrong

The AIPI’s contributions merit recognition alongside critical examination of its limitations.

What It Gets Right

Systems-level thinking. The four-pillar framework captures AI readiness as multidimensional, correcting technologically deterministic narratives that assume deployment depends solely on algorithmic access.

The four-pillar framework captures AI readiness as multidimensional, correcting technologically deterministic narratives that assume deployment depends solely on algorithmic access. Foundational versus second-generation preparedness. The distinction between digital infrastructure/human capital (foundational) and innovation/regulation (second-generation) provides sequencing logic valuable for resource-constrained countries. This prevents the common trap of pursuing advanced capabilities without basic building blocks.

The distinction between digital infrastructure/human capital (foundational) and innovation/regulation (second-generation) provides sequencing logic valuable for resource-constrained countries. This prevents the common trap of pursuing advanced capabilities without basic building blocks. Multi-stakeholder data integration. Drawing on eight international institutions’ data creates comprehensive assessment no single organization could assemble while providing cross-validation across data sources.

What It Gets Wrong

Within-country inequality. The Index aggregates to national scores, obscuring profound urban-rural, gender, and socioeconomic disparities. As we’ve documented with African government AI readiness, countries may score moderately while leaving marginalized populations entirely excluded from digital infrastructure.

The Index aggregates to national scores, obscuring profound urban-rural, gender, and socioeconomic disparities. As we’ve documented with African government AI readiness, countries may score moderately while leaving marginalized populations entirely excluded from digital infrastructure. Implementation quality versus paper policies. Perception-based indicators cannot distinguish between well-implemented versus poorly executed strategies. The finding that 48% of countries lack AI policies suggests those with policies demonstrate preparedness, yet case studies reveal significant gaps between strategy documents and operational reality.

Perception-based indicators cannot distinguish between well-implemented versus poorly executed strategies. The finding that 48% of countries lack AI policies suggests those with policies demonstrate preparedness, yet case studies reveal significant gaps between strategy documents and operational reality. Cultural and linguistic appropriateness. The Index doesn’t assess whether AI systems function in local languages or respect cultural norms. This omission is critical given evidence that AI bias and performance degradation in non-English, low-resource contexts fundamentally limits effectiveness.

The Index doesn’t assess whether AI systems function in local languages or respect cultural norms. This omission is critical given evidence that AI bias and performance degradation in non-English, low-resource contexts fundamentally limits effectiveness. Humanitarian-specific readiness. The Index omits crisis adaptability, offline functionality, rapid deployment capacity, and ethical frameworks for operating in low-consent environments—all critical for humanitarian AI applications.

Moving Beyond Measurement to Change

The IMF AI Preparedness Index is an imperfect but valuable diagnostic tool that forces an uncomfortable reckoning. Its greatest utility lies not in ranking countries but in exposing the multidimensional, structural nature of AI readiness that our sector has been systematically ignoring.

For ICT4D practitioners, the Index delivers a harsh truth: without addressing the structural gaps it measures, we’re perpetuating digital colonialism with prettier interfaces and better marketing.

I believe we can build genuine capacity instead of dependency, but only if we ground our interventions in the structural realities the Index reveals rather than the Silicon Valley fantasies our donors fund. Vulnerable populations deserve better than our good intentions wrapped in bad infrastructure.