The ICT4D Guilty Pleasure: Reinventing Digital Wheels for Donors

⇓ More from ICTworks

We are all familiar with the concept of reinventing the flat tire in digital development. That’s when we repackage a known failure as new innovation, usually for a new donor or government Ministry.

What about the opposite though? Reinventing the digital wheel. When we repackage a known success as novel innovation to a new buyer.

Reinventing the Digital Wheel

Benita Rowe’s comment on another ICTworks post inspired me to think about when we resell ideas already proven elsewhere as a new innovation in a new context. You could say that it’s a valid innovation. One definition of innovation is the introduction of something new. It doesn’t have to be new in an absolute sense, just new to that situation.

The use of drones in agriculture can be classified as innovative when they are deployed to monitor crop growth in geographically vulnerable contexts. You can also call it replication. You are truthfully replicating that innovation when you deploy it in different locations.

However, I am always surprised at how often I see well-tested solutions touted as somehow a groundbreaking innovation. Not innovation in a new context, or replication. Just pure innovation. This is particularly common with donor-funded interventions.

Internet in a Box for DFID/FCDO

Recently, the Technology Frontiers Livestreaming program released a flashy brochure about an Internet in a box pilot they did with DFID/FCDO. “Internet in a box” or “School in a box” solutions are usually an educational content server, a wifi access point or wifi router, and power supply in a sturdy box.

Internet in a box – or any digital content distribution solutions for education – should not be described as an “emerging technology”, nor should it be a question if they can provide education access for children in Internally Displaced Persons camps. The technology is already proven and the solution widely deployed.

In 2000, eGranary started deploying content servers across multiple countries, and into purposely offline locations, like prisons.

In 2015, Inveneo launched Solar Libraries that used solar panels to power the content servers in off-grid, offline locations.

In 2017, Ustad Mobile’s app turned any Android phone into a wireless offline content distribution system that was deployed in every public tertiary institution in Afghanistan.

What we now know and do not need to keep rediscovering: access to digital resources on [insert the device of your choosing here] can increase learning gains, providing additional factors such as ICT competencies, nutrition, the regularity of access and time on task are controlled for.

However, in many contexts, an offline-first approach to educational technology – one that makes use of the mobile devices that people already own – and equitable access to distance learning are inextricably linked.

Internet dependence, extra hardware or infrastructure, corporate social responsibility partnerships, or the regular physical presence of users in a public setting are often neither viable nor financially sustainable options, particularly for children in IDP camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3D Printing Hands for CISCO

Private sector companies like CISCO are not immune to shiny flashy technology pilots. They are just as susceptible to captivating technology narratives as large bilateral donors.

Recently, Mercy Corps posted about their 3-D printing pilot in a refugee camp that was funded by CISCO. The pilot sought to develop assistive equipment for children with physical challenges.

After many trials getting the equipment into the camp, training operators, and running the printers on a regular basis, Mercy Corps was able to 3D print prosthetic devices. Plastic hands that were first designed in 2012.

In 2014, we learned when 3D printing was useful for humanitarian programs through an IREX Deep Dive with the founder of a 3D printed hands organization.

In 2015, you could get certified in 3D printing for international development organizations with a TechChange online course.

In 2017, DAI showed when 3D printing increased resilience of communities facing humanitarian crisis, including the limitations of small-batch fabrications.

Most frustrating is that Mercy Corps relearned all the issues with bespoke additive manufacturing that we’ve known for years now. Things like computer aided design complexity, machine capacity limiting the size of fabricated objects, and the need for different filament printing materials.

Blockchain Systems for USAID

With the price of Bitcoin reaching new highs, it will only be a matter of time before a USAID implementing partner publishes their own effusive marketing about a blockchain pilot as innovation. Blockchain for development is not an innovation. In fact, few things called blockchain are really blockchain public distributed ledger technology.

We do know which blockchain implementations work for humanitarian organizations.

Land tenure is a great blockchain use case – after completing the messy process of identifying who owns what creates an initial starting point for the distributed ledger.

Digital identity is another use case where a public immutable record can help people and organizations know who is, or isn’t the person they say they are.

Financial services is an obvious use case – see Bitcoin – and this can be for any payment, be they payments to an organization’s constituents or remittances between private parties.

I only worry that the Bitcoin hype will mean we see failures repeated. We already know that blockchain identities for refugees is a really bad idea. We also know that cryptocurrency donations don’t work. As I wrote about before, not even donations to UNICEF are successful. Worse, when blockchain efforts were systematically analyzed, researchers found 43 pilots and no impact.

It’s imperative to design technology-supported programs that build on the knowledge we already have. Indulging in our guilty pleasure of reinventing the digital wheel for new donors disadvantages those most vulnerable. In an effort to do good, we must be vigilant to do no harm.