The ICT4D Guilty Pleasure: Reinventing Digital Wheels for Donors

We are all familiar with the concept of reinventing the flat tire in digital development. That’s when we repackage a known failure as new innovation, usually for a new donor or government Ministry.
What about the opposite though? Reinventing the digital wheel. When we repackage a known success as novel innovation to a new buyer.
Reinventing the Digital Wheel
Benita Rowe’s comment on another ICTworks post inspired me to think about when we resell ideas already proven elsewhere as a new innovation in a new context. You could say that it’s a valid innovation. One definition of innovation is the introduction of something new. It doesn’t have to be new in an absolute sense, just new to that situation.
The use of drones in agriculture can be classified as innovative when they are deployed to monitor crop growth in geographically vulnerable contexts. You can also call it replication. You are truthfully replicating that innovation when you deploy it in different locations.
However, I am always surprised at how often I see well-tested solutions touted as somehow a groundbreaking innovation. Not innovation in a new context, or replication. Just pure innovation. This is particularly common with donor-funded interventions.
Internet in a Box for DFID/FCDO
Recently, the Technology Frontiers Livestreaming program released a flashy brochure about an Internet in a box pilot they did with DFID/FCDO. “Internet in a box” or “School in a box” solutions are usually an educational content server, a wifi access point or wifi router, and power supply in a sturdy box.
Internet in a box – or any digital content distribution solutions for education – should not be described as an “emerging technology”, nor should it be a question if they can provide education access for children in Internally Displaced Persons camps. The technology is already proven and the solution widely deployed.
- In 2000, eGranary started deploying content servers across multiple countries, and into purposely offline locations, like prisons.
- In 2015, Inveneo launched Solar Libraries that used solar panels to power the content servers in off-grid, offline locations.
- In 2017, Ustad Mobile’s app turned any Android phone into a wireless offline content distribution system that was deployed in every public tertiary institution in Afghanistan.
What we now know and do not need to keep rediscovering: access to digital resources on [insert the device of your choosing here] can increase learning gains, providing additional factors such as ICT competencies, nutrition, the regularity of access and time on task are controlled for.
However, in many contexts, an offline-first approach to educational technology – one that makes use of the mobile devices that people already own – and equitable access to distance learning are inextricably linked.
Internet dependence, extra hardware or infrastructure, corporate social responsibility partnerships, or the regular physical presence of users in a public setting are often neither viable nor financially sustainable options, particularly for children in IDP camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3D Printing Hands for CISCO
Private sector companies like CISCO are not immune to shiny flashy technology pilots. They are just as susceptible to captivating technology narratives as large bilateral donors.
Recently, Mercy Corps posted about their 3-D printing pilot in a refugee camp that was funded by CISCO. The pilot sought to develop assistive equipment for children with physical challenges.
After many trials getting the equipment into the camp, training operators, and running the printers on a regular basis, Mercy Corps was able to 3D print prosthetic devices. Plastic hands that were first designed in 2012.
- In 2014, we learned when 3D printing was useful for humanitarian programs through an IREX Deep Dive with the founder of a 3D printed hands organization.
- In 2015, you could get certified in 3D printing for international development organizations with a TechChange online course.
- In 2017, DAI showed when 3D printing increased resilience of communities facing humanitarian crisis, including the limitations of small-batch fabrications.
Most frustrating is that Mercy Corps relearned all the issues with bespoke additive manufacturing that we’ve known for years now. Things like computer aided design complexity, machine capacity limiting the size of fabricated objects, and the need for different filament printing materials.
Blockchain Systems for USAID
With the price of Bitcoin reaching new highs, it will only be a matter of time before a USAID implementing partner publishes their own effusive marketing about a blockchain pilot as innovation. Blockchain for development is not an innovation. In fact, few things called blockchain are really blockchain public distributed ledger technology.
We do know which blockchain implementations work for humanitarian organizations.
- Land tenure is a great blockchain use case – after completing the messy process of identifying who owns what creates an initial starting point for the distributed ledger.
- Digital identity is another use case where a public immutable record can help people and organizations know who is, or isn’t the person they say they are.
- Financial services is an obvious use case – see Bitcoin – and this can be for any payment, be they payments to an organization’s constituents or remittances between private parties.
I only worry that the Bitcoin hype will mean we see failures repeated. We already know that blockchain identities for refugees is a really bad idea. We also know that cryptocurrency donations don’t work. As I wrote about before, not even donations to UNICEF are successful. Worse, when blockchain efforts were systematically analyzed, researchers found 43 pilots and no impact.
It’s imperative to design technology-supported programs that build on the knowledge we already have. Indulging in our guilty pleasure of reinventing the digital wheel for new donors disadvantages those most vulnerable. In an effort to do good, we must be vigilant to do no harm.
Internet in a Box for DFID/FCDO – I want to add to the list TECHAiDE’s ASANKA (www.myASANKA.com) in 2017.
Thanks Nadia, such a spot-on and well illustrated blog post! Definitely recognize the guilty pleasure – examples are abundant.
My alternative definition for innovation continues to be: “A word that you start randomly adding to your proposal when you have ran out of ideas and want to impress the potential donor”.
Hi Nadia,
I really enjoyed reading this post, thank you Nadia. I think especially because I wanted to engage with it almost immediately and challenge some of the premise. I would be happy for a longer discussion, or please feel free to provide further dialogue here, as this is something I’m really interested in, and I think you bring up absolutely valid points. However, I’d love to take an “enterprise” look at this. I was thinking that one ‘innovative’ solution, done once, doesn’t mean that a second solution isn’t necessarily an innovation, even if it uses similar tech, similar premise, similar location, etc, or even different tech/premise/location.
For example, Microsoft created a computer. So did Apple. So did a lot of other companies. Same as smartphones, etc., Samsung, Nokia, Huawei, Apple, htc. And I would say that to become a successful enterprise, you can’t just produce exactly the same product as a competitor has created. You’ve got to innovate a little, put your own spin on it. And see how the market responds – does it do better, worse, what tweaks can you make based on what you learn?
And so, actually, maybe what we’re not great at doing in the sector is recognizing “what” the innovation is…for example, internet in a box. Okay, maybe the tech isn’t groundbreaking – but what about Internet in a Box is substantially different from previous iterations that make it 1) more adopted, 2) more impactful, 3) more useful, etc, etc. Is it the marketing to local schools? Is the communication better? Is the customer service to remote schools that’s better?
I’m not sure if I’m making perfect coherent sense – but I’d love to see WAY more field teams latch onto technology, understand what worked and what didn’t, and then innovate their own spin to make it better.
Or perhaps the challenge is getting donors to push better for explaining “what” the innovation is. For some reason, we always seem to want to think that the tech itself needs to be the innovation, whereas I think the innovations that are the most interesting are “how you use” the tech – and there are sooooo many ways to twist and turn this.
Potentially I’m thinking more from a social enterprise perspective, but also, in my work with remote humanitarian field teams, I see the exact same questions being asked as I asked ten years ago about the same technologies. Our sector has such massive turnover, at such a high rate, that building the institutional memory is difficult, and so we do need to keep not just “recreating” the digital wheel, but recreating it better and better. I’d love to see more of that happen across programmes.
Hope some of this made sense? Excellent article, thanks for inspiring!
Janna
Great post! It’s it’s worth mentioning that this industry has fairly perverse incentives to brand everything an innovation as opposed to investing in or promoting well proven tools and approaches. We have to pitch everything as a novel technology silver bullet, but we all know that digital development is fairly incremental. It needs to appear that the vast majority of our budgets go to R&D, where as in the private sector, where most innovations are derived, only a small percentage of a corporate budget actually goes to R&D. I would argue that succeeding with an existing technology/global digital good in our space IS innovation and novel. The technology might be proven but the adoption, sustainability, training, business model, etc to a new context is often where the most innovation is needed. It’s not too sexy though to say we developed a new adoption model for a old technology. My biggest concern is that this need to reinvent the wheel is actually an artificially generated market with in the development sector. In my experience there is fairly little country demand for this. Many countries, like most of us, want proven solutions they can have ownership over, trust in, and can institutionalize into routine processes. Well timed and placed disruptive tech solutions can break paradigms and bounce the sector forward, but when all you perceivably have are paradigm breakers its ultimately just seems like a lot of noise.
Scott, I think you have a great point about who wants these innovations. The trend seems to be donor driven much more than country government driven, who, like you say, want proven solutions they can manage directly.
“The technology might be proven but the adoption, sustainability, training, business model, etc to a new context is often where the most innovation is needed. It’s not too sexy though to say we developed a new adoption model for a old technology.” – I think that’s one of the most challenging realities when fighting for funding – where real innovation is needed doesn’t sound quite as exciting. We need to get reeeeaaally excited about operationalising (is that a word) the tech into super-contextual, relevant ways. Huge agreement with your post here Scott.
While i concur with what you are saying, i also think that you are missing the fact that off the shelf tech solutions are NOT designed for humanitarian sector. You know, why don’t we patent “humanitarian action-by-design”?
Precisely for the reasons you list: “adoption, sustainability, training, business model, etc” but also, and make no mistake it is a big endeavor, to be capable of standing straight in your boots an claim “we did everything we could to minimize harm” and not look like those guys in the Social Dilemma apologizing clumsily with “when we deployed tech X Y Z, we did not imagine these bad things could happen”.
This does mean R&D investment and, for some, re-inventing the wheel. Did Signal re-invent the WhatsApp wheel?
Dear Nadia,
I share your exact perspective and I have been working on something that I feel can be a step towards a solution. Do you have an email or linkedin to continue discussion?
thank you
Nir
This is a thoughtful article about “innovation” and assumption of innovation from existing technology. I hesitate to fully embrace the full narrative though because to me, innovation includes new applications of existing technology. The first example discusses 3D printing for prosthetics in a rural village.. The tech is well established, but the application is new. It is our responsibility to not just design and develop innovation, but also to implement broadly.