Apply Now: $650,000 for EduTech Language and Literacy Skills Solutions

More than 85 percent of a child’s brain is developed by age 6 and a growing body of evidence suggests investing in high-quality pre-primary education – providing young children with the foundational skills needed to support grade-level learning – is an effective pathway to addressing the global learning crisis.

Yet 175 million children globally are not enrolled in pre-primary education during these vital years of their lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated these challenges, as millions more children missed out on early childhood education in 2020 due to closures of childcare and early education facilities.

$650,000 Ready2Read EduTech Challenge

All Children Reading: A Grand Challenge for Development recognizes that many of the barriers to early reading skills development in low-resource countries can be mitigated through the use of individualized learning technology.

The Ready2Read Challenge seeks context-appropriate and effective Edutech solutions that enable marginalized children ages 4 to 6 to build foundational language and literacy skills at home and at school. Two awards of up to $350,000 are available for solutions that target key foundational language and literacy skills, including:

Alphabetic knowledge,

Phonological awareness,

Expressive vocabulary,

Listening comprehension.

Edutech solutions should support parents, caregivers, teachers and/or facilitators with resources and tools to assist in filling gaps in early learning among children, especially during COVID-19 digital response. They should also bridge barriers and gaps in support, especially for the most vulnerable children, and reduce the digital divide.

Apply now! Deadline is March 2, 2021

