Is Twitter Now Dead for Lively #ICT4D Discussions? Asking for a Friend…

#ICT4D Twitter Used to be Great

I remember a heyday of Twitter for ICT4D discussions. Around 2009-2010, Twitter was the place to be for great digital development debates. The #ICT4D hashtag was lively with regular conversations between interesting people. We even once proposed proprietary hashtags for an April Fools Day joke.

We had regular Twitter Chats with multiple great outcomes on ICTworks. For example, from the Fail Day Chat came the multi-year Fail Festival initiative. Other chats inspired ICT4D best practices, precursors to the Digital Principles. These conversations introduced me to awesome people that are still friends and peers today. People like Linda Raftree, Tony Roberts, Michael Downey, and many more.

#ICT4D Twitter is Now PR Posts

Fast forward to today, and the ICT4D hashtag on Twitter feels like a bad public relations feed. Most of the posts are links to blog posts, or event announcements. ICTworks on Twitter is no different. Gone are the great conversations of the past, replaced by outbound blasts hoping for readership.

For example, the recent Global Digital Health Forum was a great opportunity for a lively discussion around the #GDHF2020 hashtag. Several thousand people were online for the conference, and yet the Twitter feed was organizations inviting you to their session or bragging about their staff’s presentations.

Twitter Overall is Now Toxic

Maybe this isn’t a problem unique to digital development. Twitter overall seems to be filled with toxic political discussions. Certainly in the USA, the medium is no longer shiny and fresh. There is too much focus on a soon-to-be ex-President’s tweets. Or people trying to “win the Internet” for a moment with a well-crafted quip.

Then there is the larger issue with social media and its data privacy nightmare. At least Twitter is obviously a public-first medium, hence your thoughts will be broadcast. That hasn’t stopped people from tweeting stupidity, and getting fired or worse afterwards. Or from Twitter itself being hacked and revealing our data to others.

Is #ICT4D Twitter Now Dead?

Here is my central question: Is #ICT4D Twitter now dead? Should we give up on the medium as a source of conversation and debate? Just accept it as a place to send links into the ether? If we do, and I believe we essentially have already, then where do we go to hear new ideas and fresh voices? What is the new Twitter Chat location?

I don’t see it being Facebook, where privacy violation is company policy. We tried, and failed with Skype, which limited group chat size, and is now a Microsoft product. WhatsApp Groups might have promise, but you need to be invited to participate, and that can restrict voices. Where are you finding great conversations today?