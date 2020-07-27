Apply Now: $20,000 Grant Funding for African Digital Rights

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital technologies are playing a role in enhancing Covid-19 disease surveillance, coordinating response mechanisms, and promoting public awareness. However, COVID-19 Digital Response measures could harm constituent digital rights, particularly:

The right to privacy and personal data protection

Freedom of expression and online association

Indeed, since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, misinformation, censorship and surveillance efforts are expanding around the world. We need proactive and sustained digital rights advocacy.

Grant Funding for African Digital Rights

Many digital rights organisations, especially smaller ones, need funds to sustain their work, credible research to inform their engagements, and support for their advocacy campaigns.

That’s why CIPESA’s Africa Digital Rights Fund has USD 1,000 to 20,000 grant funding for digital rights work across the continent through flexible and rapid response grants for work related to:

Covid-19 response measures,

How they affect the internet rights landscape,

How to redress any resulting harms to rights and freedoms.

Apply Now! Deadline: Friday August 7, 2020

