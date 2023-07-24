⇓ More from ICTworks

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize how we tackle global challenges thanks to its unparalleled ability to scale — but only if applied with awareness of its limitations and a strong emphasis on community-led solutions informed by local context.

Generative AI Skis Challenge

The Generative AI Skills Challenge is a global grant for organizations to help train and upskill teams on generative AI to drive social impact. The Challenge aims to accelerate digital inclusion, socioeconomic mobility, and skills advancement and acquisition for workers from historically marginalized populations around the world with a particular focus on fair and community-led integration in low- and middle-income countries and contexts (LMICs).

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria:

Digital Inclusion Public Good Localism and IDEA (inclusion, diversity, equity, and access) Responsible Use Originality Feasibility Technical Relevance Organizational Capacity Network / Ecosystem Technical Considerations Scalability



Five final winners wil receive cash grants, cloud computing resources, technical guidance from Microsoft AI experts, and data training with a combined total value of $250,000 USD.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 15, 2023

