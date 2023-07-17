Apply Now! USAID Digital Development Awards for 2023

⇓ More from ICTworks

USAID is working toward a future where digital technology promotes inclusive growth, fosters resilient and democratic societies, and empowers everyone, including the most vulnerable and marginalized.

Digital ecosystems—the stakeholders, systems, and enabling environment that together empower people and communities to use digital technology to access services, engage with each other, or pursue economic opportunities—hold immense potential to help people live more free and prosperous lives. These ecosystems can help drive economic empowerment and financial inclusion, advance national security, support accountability and transparency in governance, and make development and humanitarian assistance more efficient and effective.

USAID is pleased to announce the 2023 Digital Development Awards (the Digis) to recognize and celebrate USAID projects and activities that embrace the Agency’s strategic goals of improving development and humanitarian assistance outcomes through the use of digital technology and strengthening open, secure, and inclusive digital ecosystems.

The Digis will be awarded to USAID-funded projects and activities that have (1) directly deployed a digital technology or suite of technologies or (2) provided support to digital ecosystem actors to extend digital technology access and/or uptake. Digital ecosystem actors include technology providers, financial service providers, government agencies, civil society organizations, or other entities that are either deploying digital technology solutions or developing policies/regulations that enable increased access and uptake.

All USAID staff and implementing partners working on a USAID-funded project are encouraged to apply, regardless of the size, region, or portfolio of the activity. Implementing partners should consult with the appropriate USAID point of contact before submitting an application. USAID-funded partners from the private sector, as well as those who are considered to be “new partners,” “non-traditional partners,” or “local partners” are strongly encouraged to submit applications.

Deadline is August 11, 2023

