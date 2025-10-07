⇓ More from ICTworks

Large, resource-intensive, general-purpose Generative AI models are causing undeniable harm to the environment, the climate, and communities around the globe.

Small language models, built in purposeful and controlled ways, and managed with thoughtful design, can be an alternative. Built with fewer computational resources, they can lead to faster processing, increased possibilities on smaller devices, more privacy and security, and they can be tailored by you and your tasks!

RSVP Now: Learn What SLMs Can Do for You

The MERL Tech Initiative is hosting a course on Small Language Models (SLMs). Join us on October 30 and November 06 for a hands-on, 2-day workshop led by Generative AI experts Cathy Richards and Jonas Norén.

Learn More Here

This course is for professionals in social impact, international development, and humanitarian work who want to explore using SLMs in their work. During this workshop, participants will gain an introduction to SLMs, discover how the concept of “open” manifests within SLMs, and learn how to set up an SLM with a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) approach for their own use.

This course is for you if you:

Are curious about bespoke AI models;

Would like your AI use to have a smaller environmental footprint;

Care about privacy and are mindful of (and limited by) what you can put into Large Language Models;

Want to be able to use and work with language models when not connected to the internet.

Session Dates and Times

Session 1: October 30, 9-11am ET / 2-4PM CET

October 30, 9-11am ET / 2-4PM CET Session 2: November 06, 9-11am ET / 3-5pm CET (Please check whether the course starts an hour later for you on the second day due to Daylight Savings.)

November 06, 9-11am ET / 3-5pm CET (Please check whether the course starts an hour later for you on the second day due to Daylight Savings.) Optional Office hour: If you want more support implementing your local systems outside of the second session.

This is a wonderful opportunity to explore how to deploy small language models can help your organization succeed today!