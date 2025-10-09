3 Reasons to Register Now for 2025 NetHope Global Summit

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital leaders across the humanitarian, development, and conservation space are grappling with an unprecedented combination of system shocks, shrinking funding, and accelerating tech change.

The 2025 NetHope Global Summit is where digital leaders across sectors are getting real about what’s next.

3 Reasons You Should Attend

The difference between NetHope Summits and most development conferences comes down to three factors

1. The participants mix.

NetHope brings together nonprofit, philanthropists, and technology leaders, including the actual tech partners who build the platforms we use and the key decision-makers who drive the roadmaps.

Last year, over 54% of attendees were Executive or Director Level staff from across sectors. At a time when we are forced to do less with less and tech could be an enabler, these are the conversations that matter.

2. The scale is deliberately limited.

This event is an intimate and solution-driven space for strategic dialogue – not 5,000 people wandering a convention center. The attendance constraint forces all of us to focus on the issues that matter.

You’ll find yourself having conversations with key decision-makers across the space who are not only creating the solutions and wrestling with the big challenges, but will pull up a seat and invite you in.

3. The content is actionable and focused.

With content ranging from AI, digital skills, inclusion, cybersecurity, and transformation, sessions focus on actual implementation challenges keeping CIOs and development organizations awake at night, followed by right-sized, and right-timed solutions you can take back to action.

In practice, this means access to the strategic thinking happening at organizations that have already solved the problems you’re currently facing.

Join Us In-Person October 27-29 or Online October 31, 2025

2 Reasons Why This Summit Is Different

1. It’s built for doers and leaders alike.

Forget the buzzwords and 10,000-foot views. This is a working summit for digital transformation leaders. Expect hard-hitting sessions on what’s actually working, impacts of changes to aid and its impact on the international aid sector, nonprofit digital resilience, AI implementation and policy, navigating cross-border data regulations, shared services, and cross-sector future-forward partnerships,

2. It’s where the real decisions happen.

The partnerships, solutions, and platforms that shape the sector’s digital transformation over the years? Many of them started at NetHope. This year, with over 90+ breakout sessions, 30+ sponsors, 200+ expert speakers, the Summit is charting the path for the future with the digital leaders who are driving the real solutions. That’s aspirational language, but I’ve seen it happen. The partnerships that emerge from these Summits often become the operational foundation for the next generation of programs.

The 2025 Global Summit happens at a moment when the progress we have made together is being tested. You can wait for the uncertainty to resolve, or you can show up where your peers are working through solutions together.

In recognition of the unprecedented funding crisis impacting nonprofits, this year the virtual ticket for nonprofits is free thanks to the generosity of the 2025 NetHope Global Summit Sponsors.