Apply Now: €62,500 Cash Prizes for Your Digital Startup Company

⇓ More from ICTworks

The global startup ecosystem faces a persistent challenge: early-stage ventures struggle to secure both capital and visibility in an increasingly crowded marketplace. However, venture capital often concentrates in established tech hubs. We need to actively seek solutions from diverse geographies.

Subscribe Now to Get More Funding Emails

The mobile ecosystem continues driving digital transformation in low- and middle-income countries, where connectivity remains fundamental to accessing education, healthcare, and financial services.

Connecting emerging tech companies with investors and industry leaders remains critical for accelerating innovation in sectors ranging from health technology to climate solutions.

€62,500 Cash Prizes at 4YFN Awards

The 4YFN Awards 2026 is a prestigious global competition from GSMA that will culminate at Mobile World Congress Barcelona in March 2026. This represents one of the most significant opportunities for digital startups to gain international exposure while competing for substantial cash prizes.

The competition targets startups across five strategic categories: Health Tech, Fintech, Climate Tech, Mobile Frontiers, and Digital Horizons. The prize structure scales with achievement:

Top 20 Startups (four per category) receive €1,500 each and inclusion in the Startup Catalogue distributed to over 1,000 venture capitalists and industry leaders.

(four per category) receive €1,500 each and inclusion in the Startup Catalogue distributed to over 1,000 venture capitalists and industry leaders. Five Finalists (one per category) earn €2,500, speaking opportunities and enhanced visibility across 4YFN’s marketing channels.

(one per category) earn €2,500, speaking opportunities and enhanced visibility across 4YFN’s marketing channels. The Winner secures €20,000, press interviews with Mobile World Live, and ongoing promotional support across GSMA platforms.

Applications are open globally and eligibility centers on commercial readiness: startups must be formally incorporated and have solutions already launched in the market.

The evaluation criteria balance innovation and impact. Judges assess innovation, market traction, scalability potential, contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals, and team diversity.

Apply Now: Deadline is October 22, 2025

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this: