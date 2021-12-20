Apply Now: $375,000 for Gender-Equitable Artificial Intelligence Outcomes

⇓ More from ICTworks

Artificial intelligence solutions are proliferating across the developing world. This growth in AI is highlighting instances of inequitable design, use, and impact of AI-enabled tools. Many of these machine learning tools and approaches have the capacity for inequitable outcomes across genders due to humans unconsciously embedding bias in AI technology during data collection, model design or end-use applications.

Biased AI tools often pose the greatest risk of harm and missed opportunities to those already marginalized. We need to identify innovative and creative approaches to help decision-makers address actual and potential gender biases and inequitable outcomes resulting from AI technology.

$375,000 USAID Equitable AI Challenge

USAID is launching a Global Equitable AI Challenge to help identify and address actual and potential gender biases in AI systems across global development contexts. USAID seeks to support approaches to increase the prevention, identification, transparency, monitoring and accountability of AI systems so that their outputs do not produce gender-inequitable results.

$375,000 in funding is available to organizations focused on:

Prevention : approaches to prevent AI systems from incorporating gender bias into their outputs.

: approaches to prevent AI systems from incorporating gender bias into their outputs. Response: approaches to inspire transparency of and accountability in existing AI systems.

USAID seeks applications from groups that have clear, strategic, collaborative approaches or frameworks to tackle the complexity of the gender bias and inequity occurring as a result of AI applications, including and especially, collaboration between developers, AI tool buyers, and civil society organizations.

Organizations should present a business case for why addressing gender inequitable outcomes from AI is both valuable to their organization and will be sustained following the grant.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 6, 2022

