Apply Now: $750,000 Digital Health Funding from Gates Foundation

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sponsors Grand Challenges – a family of initiatives fostering innovation to solve key global health and development problems. Each initiative is an experiment in the use of challenges to focus innovation on making an impact.

Individual challenges address some of the same problems, but from differing perspectives. Which brings us to these two Grand Challenges that support digital health solutions:

Data-Centric Public Health Interventions

The scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic have reiterated the need for access to and analysis of timely accurate health data to support the implementation of control measures and to guide health interventions and evidence-based practices.

The Enabling Data-Centered Public Health Interventions Grand Challenge will develop tools and processes that are “fit-for-purpose” to facilitate collaboration among researchers in low- and middle-income countries. This effort is focused on filling data science gaps and challenges whose solutions will address global health problems while fostering multi-disciplinary collaborations among researchers.

BMGF is specifically interested in funding proposals led by early and mid-career researchers with $250,000 USD over two years. BMGF expects each primary applicant to have a senior scientific advisor who would commit to provide scientific and technical guidance and mentorship to the team and facilitate connections with international networks as needed.

Researchers working in healthcare, academia, industry, or research foundation should apply if they are based in any of the following regions: Africa, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Brazil. Each proposal should be submitted by one primary applicant, but the awards require the participation of at least two research institutions from the regions listed above and not both in the same country.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 13, 2022

Antenatal Risk Stratification in Sub-Saharan Africa

The Maternal, Newborn & Child Health Discovery & Tools team at BMGF believes that the ability to leverage digital health systems can enhance care and reduce adverse birth outcomes in low-and-middle income countries.

Subscribe Now to get more funding opportunities

One area of focus is the stratification of pregnancy risk to ensure that patients are put on the appropriate care pathway. Antenatal Risk Stratification (ARS) is a portfolio of devices and data that predicts a pregnant woman’s risk of experiencing adverse birth outcomes in early pregnancy.

The Antenatal Risk Stratification in Sub-Saharan Africa Grand Challenge seeks patient-facing digital health services for pregnant women that have been developed and are actively being provided in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). BMGF will consider proposals for services that can support or contribute to an ARS vision via digital applications.

Proposals should endeavor to build upon existing solutions to help support ARS and can receive $500,000 in funding over two years.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 13, 2022

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for $4 Billion in USAID funding or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: