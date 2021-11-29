Apply Now! $2 Million for Smallholder Farmer AgriTech Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Agriculture is by far the most important economic activity in Africa, employing about two-thirds of the continent’s working population. Yet agricultural productivity growth in Africa is about half that seen in other developing economies. Only 3 percent of smallholder farmers are actively using any form of digital agriculture service.

Agricultural technology is essential for growth. AgriTech can allow for tremendous progress in crop yields, farm productivity, plant and animal health, sustainability, waste reduction, and scalability.

The transformative power of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies—such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, cloud computing, and Internet of Things—could transform Africa into a global powerhouse.

$2 Million AgriTech Solutions Contest

The Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech addresses the problems faced by farmers on small to medium-sized farms in Africa, and accelerate progress toward the first two SDGs: eradicating poverty and eliminating hunger.

Many small and medium-sized farms in Africa face two large challenges to realizing the full economic value of the crops they plant.

They suffer from low agricultural productivity as compared to larger firms,

They face significant post-harvest crop loss on their way to market.

Winning teams must provide increased net economic value to the farmer by any combination of improved yield, reduced loss, and decreased costs.

The winning team will receive $1 million USD and start a 12-week experiential learning program powered by the Stanford Center for Professional Development Idea to Market entrepreneurship curriculum. There is an additional $1 million USD in prizes for other participants.

Apply Now! Deadline is December 8, 2021

