Please Register Now: ICTforAg 2022 – The Digital Agriculture Conference

Join industry leaders and practitioners from around the globe at ICTforAg 2022 for two days of thought-provoking discussions on March 9-10, 2022 as we delve into the current state and future trends in digital technology and agriculture. We’ll be exploring the intersections of climate, digital inclusion, locally-led development and data sovereignty within the context of agri-food system actors in Low & Middle Income Countries (LMICs).

ICTforAg 2022 Conference

The latest edition of the ICTforAg conference is perhaps the most ambitious yet, spanning two days and covering all of the world’s time zones. ICTforAg 2022 is sponsored by Feed the Future and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and will focus on three overarching themes and one cross-cutting theme:

Locally-led Development: focuses on local actors leading the charge in the design, deployment and uptake of digital agriculture solutions, content, and enabling policies. Climate: explores digital technologies that promote the adoption of climate-friendly solutions in the agriculture sector and help to mitigate the impact of climate change in LMICs. Digital Inclusion: highlights approaches and solutions that are helping to bridge the digital divide, particularly amongst vulnerable and marginalized populations, so that all agri-food system actors can benefit from the digital economy. Digital & Data Sovereignty: will explore solutions and approaches that put farmers and other agri-food system actors in control over how their data is used, as well as giving them an increased stake in the governance and decision making of digital solutions they use.

Your participation is integral to the success of the overall conference, and this year, like all others, we’re keen to hear from our stakeholder group that includes entrepreneurs, innovators, agriculturists, foundations, development professionals, researchers, experts, and enthusiasts.

