ICT4D is Dead – Long Live the Metaverse in Africa!

⇓ More from ICTworks

Unlocking the Potential of the Metaverse in Africa

Lightning Talk on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM GMT

Sade Dada will share how African creators and innovators are developing metaverse solutions and use cases that will revolutionize industries like education, healthcare, entertainment, and STEM while bolstering their countries’ economies.

She will provide an excellent opportunity for you to learn more about the metaverse and the enormous economic opportunities it presents, as well as to explore how to expedite efforts to bring the metaverse to life across Africa.

ICT4D is Dead — Long Live ICT4D

Lightning Talk on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM GMT

Gabriel Krieshok will make the argument that ICT4D as we have known it for the last 15-20 years has been effectively retired. It is been replaced, accomplished, and otherwise integrated into all aspects of global south interventions and projects.

He will weave together concepts from Richard Heeks ICT4D 3.0 research, from Marc Andreessen’s Software is Eating the World essay, and from the development community itself, using a practitioner lens of strategies, toolkits, and activities to characterize the new landscape of what was ICT4D.