In the Race for Global Digital Transformation, Can We Trust AI?

The Race for Global Digital Transformation

GDDF Keynote on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – 1 PM GMT or 9 AM Eastern Time

Countries around the world are embracing digital transformation as a way to improve service delivery, reach more customers, spur innovation, and improve the lives of their citizens. Yet development assistance has not kept pace.

Although conceptually compelling, the multistakeholder approach to translating a vision of an open, inclusive, secure digital future into action has been piecemeal and fragmented. Meanwhile countries such as the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russian Federation have made significant, systematic investments across Asia, Latin America, and Africa to advance their own repressive vision of a digital future.

Join this keynote discussion to share your thoughts and explore questions like:

What is the global state of play in digital transformation?

Why should we be worried about malign influences in digital development?

How can donors, development organizations, and technology companies collectively work together?

Where can we boost investments and collaboration for a positive digital future?

Can We Trust Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial intelligence enhances and amplifies human expertise, makes predictions more accurate, automates decisions and processes, optimizes employees’ time to focus on higher value work, and improves people’s overall efficiency.

AI has the potential to help tackle some of our most challenging social problems, such as poverty, health, education, and climate change. It will be key to helping humankind travel to new frontiers and solve what feels now like insurmountable problems. But we’ve got to get AI right and introduce the key concepts to the next generation. Can you trust the decisions made by an AI system today?

Join this keynote discussion to share your thoughts and explore questions like:

Do decisions made by AI cause individual or societal harm?

How can we help leaders understand the benefits and challenges AI poses to society?

What are tangible and holistic steps we can take to leverage AI and mitigate risks?

Who is innovating with AI for social good and what are they learning?