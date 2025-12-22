Apply Now: $100,000 for Your Student Climate Tech Startup Idea

⇓ More from ICTworks

Developing countries currently receive less than 10% of the funding needed to adapt to climate change, creating a staggering $310 billion annual finance gap by 2035. This massive shortfall is driving unprecedented demand for innovative climate solutions.

Recent data shows that 88% of climate tech startups in emerging economies are youth-led, demonstrating students’ critical role in developing contextually relevant solutions. They are the next generation of entrepreneurs who understand local contexts and emerging technologies.

$100,000 Prize Funding

The MIT Climate & Energy Prize represents one of the world’s most significant opportunities for university students to transform climate challenges into scalable business solutions.

This global competition is for student-led startups developing climate technologies that can address the urgent adaptation and mitigation needs across developing countries. Teams must have minimum two members and can include non-students focusing on nine comprehensive tracks

Energy: renewables, storage, grid management

Transportation: EVs, zero-emission vehicles

Food & Land Use: sustainable agriculture, alternative proteins

Built Environment: green buildings, efficiency

Carbon Capture & Removal: carbon verifiers and ratings enablers

Water Resources: wastewater reuse and treatment, harvesting rainwater

Industrial Decarbonization: low-carbon cement, chemical and plastics

Climate Services & Software: emissions reporting, climate intelligence

Climate Adaptation: resilience infrastructure, wildfire management

This competition offers unparalleled opportunities to scale climate solutions globally, including mentorship from industry experts, access to AI tools for pitch development, networking with sponsors, and travel support for semi-finalists and finalists.

Apply Now: Deadline: January 11, 2026.

