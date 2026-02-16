Apply Now: £40,000 UK Scholarships for 90 LMIC Women in STEM

⇓ More from ICTworks

The gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions is well documented. Women comprise just 28% of the global STEM workforce and only 35% of STEM graduates worldwide. These figures have barely budged in a decade.

Not only do women make up a small fraction of the workforce and research teams in STEM, they are also published less, paid less and are less likely to reach positions of leadership than their male counterparts, despite being proven to be on average eight per cent more productive.

£40,000 Scholarships for STEM Women

British Council Women in STEM Scholarships is offering up to 90 fully-funded master’s degree scholarships at UK universities for the 2026-27 academic year. Scholarships are available across 30 countries and territories, with regional allocations as follows:

South Asia (20 scholarships),

East Asia (20),

Americas (20),

Wider Europe (15),

Egypt (10).

Participating universities include Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, University of Manchester, Queen Mary University of London, and more than a dozen other institutions offering programs in fields from tropical medicine to environmental management.

Women Who Can Apply

Women who are permanent residents of eligible countries including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Egypt, Turkey, and others across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

Preference goes to candidates without significant prior international study experience. Beyond academic merit, applicants must show commitment to advancing STEM in their home countries and inspiring other women and girls to pursue science careers.

Scholars join a network of nearly 500 women from around the world, gaining access to professional development sessions, in-person networking events across UK cities, and ongoing Alumni UK connections. Recipients become ambassadors for women in STEM, contributing to capacity-building in their home countries.

Apply Now: Deadlines per University

