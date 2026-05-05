EMRs Save Lives. Why Are We Still Debating if We Fund Them?

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Donor meetings often conclude that electronic medical records are too complex for low-resource settings. The conventional wisdom in our sector holds that digital health in LMICs should mean SMS reminders and WhatsApp chatbots, not sophisticated data systems requiring infrastructure investment.

We’re told to keep solutions simple, infrastructure-light, appropriate to context. The data from Malawi’s HIV clinics tells a different story entirely.

We have proof that EMRs work in LMICs, and they are cost-effective solutions. The question is: why we’re not moving faster and investing more?

What Actually Happened in Malawi

Malawi’s EMR system wasn’t some donor-driven pilot that fizzled after initial funding dried up. The Ministry of Health made a strategic decision early in the HIV epidemic: as patient numbers rose, paper records would become unmanageable.

They partnered with Baobab Health Trust to develop a touchscreen system that clinic staff could use at point of care without extensive computer literacy training.

The system solved a brutally practical problem.

HIV clinics were managing thousands of patients who needed regular prescription refills and follow-up care. When patients missed appointments (which happened frequently), staff were expected to trace them by phone or home visit. Under the paper system, identifying lapsed patients meant manually reviewing thousands of individual records. With EMRs, staff could generate automated lists of patients who’d missed appointments, complete with contact information.

The results were dramatic and sustained.

Deaths fell by 28% within five years of EMR implementation

The greatest impact on children under 10, whose mortality dropped by 44%.

Patients were 5 percentage points less likely to lapse from care.

Clinics saw a 17% increase in total patients visiting in the year immediately following implementation, driven entirely by retention rather than new enrollments.

This wasn’t about better medicine or more staff. Malawi achieved these outcomes through pure efficiency gains in data management.

3 Things That Made Malawi Different

Government ownership from day one. The Ministry of Health drove implementation based on clinic size and patient volume, not donor priorities or project timelines. This wasn’t a pilot searching for scale. It was national infrastructure development. System was designed for the actual work. Staff weren’t expected to suddenly become data analysts. The touchscreen interface required minimal training (a half-day orientation session). The system automated the tasks that were genuinely difficult under paper systems, identifying lapsed patients and linking returning patients to their medical histories, even after long absences. No increase in resources. Implementation didn’t require hiring additional staff, extending clinic hours, or changing drug supply chains. Clinics adapted to the influx of returning patients by extending the time between visits rather than expanding capacity. The efficiency gains allowed them to do more with existing resources.

Why EMRs are Different

We’ve documented 738 distinct digital health interventions in sub-Saharan Africa over the past decade, most concentrated in a few countries with massive duplication.

One in five has no link to health service outcomes.

Only half can be classified as “established.”

The fragmentation reflects our sector’s bias toward innovation over implementation.

Meanwhile, Malawi demonstrates what happens when you invest in boring infrastructure rather than exciting pilots. EMR systems aren’t sexy. They don’t generate headlines about “leapfrogging development” or “revolutionary mobile solutions.” They’re the digital equivalent of fixing the plumbing, making existing systems work better rather than replacing them with something transformative.

Here’s what the data shows: making existing systems work better saves more lives, more cheaply, than almost anything else we fund.

The Real Cost Question

The $34,050 per clinic implementation cost included workstations, training, and initial setup. Over five years, the average EMR clinic prevented 76 deaths. The long-run cost per disability-adjusted life year is approximately $7.37.

For comparison, Malawi has now achieved 95-95-95 on HIV treatment targets, meaning 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of those diagnosed receive treatment, and 95% of those on treatment have viral suppression. EMRs were not the only intervention driving this success, but they enabled the efficiency that made such high coverage possible.

The cost-effectiveness matters because it reveals what we’re actually valuing in digital health investments. When we fund another SMS reminder pilot or chatbot experiment, we’re implicitly saying those innovations are more valuable than proven infrastructure that saves lives at a fraction of the cost.

4 Things That Need to Change

The evidence is clear. EMRs in low-resource settings save lives at a cost that makes them among the most effective health interventions available anywhere. The question is whether our sector will invest in proven infrastructure or continue chasing the next innovation.

1. Stop treating EMRs as luxury technology.

Every HIV clinic, TB treatment program, and maternal health facility managing thousands of patients needs functional data systems. This isn’t about digital transformation or innovation. It’s about basic operational requirements for high-volume health services in low-resource settings.

2. Fund implementation, not pilots.

African countries have national eHealth strategies and digital health policies. What they lack is sustained funding for the unglamorous work of actually deploying and maintaining these systems at scale. Donors need to commit to multi-year implementation support rather than 18-month pilot cycles.

3. Measure efficiency, not just coverage.

The Malawi EMR story is fundamentally about enabling health workers to do their jobs more effectively. Deaths fell not because of new treatments or additional services, but because clinic staff could finally manage patient data well enough to trace lapsed patients systematically. Digital health investments should be measured by whether they make existing health workers more effective, not by how many people receive SMS messages.

4. Build on what works.

Malawi’s system was developed by a local NGO and designed specifically for their context. Other countries shouldn’t copy it exactly, but they should learn from the underlying principle: identify the genuine operational bottlenecks in high-volume health services, then build systems that address those specific problems.