Apply Now: $150,000 Artificial Intelligence for Humanity Prize

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The AI divide is widening, not closing. As of June 2025, high-income countries held 77% of global colocation data center capacity, while low-income countries held less than 0.1%. Microsoft found generative AI adoption in the Global North is now roughly double that of the Global South, and the gap grew through 2025.

$150,000 Artificial Intelligence Funding

The AI for Humanity Prize will award up to 150,000 in unrestricted funding to one team that creates a solution using data science, artificial intelligence, or machine learning to advance an equitable and sustainable future, across health, climate, learning, economic opportunity, or Indigenous community priorities.

Most AI grants chase early-stage prototypes. This one does not. Winning teams will focus on:

Tech-based social impact ventures using AI, ML, or data science

Solutions already in market with real users and traction

MIT Solve is explicitly looking for solutions already operating at scale, meaning you can show unit economics, a customer acquisition path, and real outcomes. Pilot-stage projects will be screened out.

Apply Now: Deadline is May 21, 2026

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