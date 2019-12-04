Every African Country’s National eHealth Strategy or Digital Health Policy

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Global Diffusion of eHealth was the third global survey conducted by the WHO Global Observatory for eHealth. It investigated how digital health can support universal health coverage in WHO Member States. The report is based on a survey sent to member states and one question asks countries whether they have a national strategy.

During the 2016 survey, 125 countries responded to the survey and 73 countries – 58% – reported having an eHealth strategy. However, not all 54 African countries responded to the survey, and not every African country has a national eHealth policy or digital health information architecture.

After looking for a list of all 54 African country’s national digital health strategies to support improved healthcare, we found that there wasn’t a single online resource that listed which countries did or did not have national strategies, or working links to their strategy.

40 African Country National eHealth Strategies

Below are all the national digital health strategies and architectures that we could find for 54 African countries. We started with the WHO directory of eHealth policies and the HIS Strengthening Resource Center and then we went Googling.

We believe this is the most comprehensive list of national eHealth strategies for African countries.

We’ve saved all these eHealth strategies into our Google Drive compilation of national digital health strategies and architectures so you can download them in one easy place.

Please share any updates or additions to these plans in the comments section of this post, and we’ll update the list accordingly.

Do You Have Digital Health Policies For…?

Sadly, we could not find national eHealth strategies, plans, or architectures for every African country. Maybe these countries do not have one, or more likely, we were not able to find it due to our own language, search, and time limitations.

Please help us improve this list by sharing status and links to these country strategies in the comments section of this post.

Algeria: No national eHealth strategy found

Cameroon: A national eHealth strategic plan is expected in late 2019

Central African Republic: No national eHealth strategy found

Djibouti: No national eHealth strategy found

Equatorial Guinea: No national eHealth strategy found

Eritrea: No national eHealth strategy found

Gabon: No national eHealth strategy found

Guinea-Bissau: No national eHealth strategy found

Libya: No national eHealth strategy found

Morocco: No national eHealth strategy found

Sao Tome and Principe: No national eHealth strategy found

Seychelles: No national eHealth strategy found

Somalia: No national eHealth strategy found

Tunisia: No national eHealth strategy found