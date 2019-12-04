Every African Country’s National eHealth Strategy or Digital Health Policy

The Global Diffusion of eHealth was the third global survey conducted by the WHO Global Observatory for eHealth. It investigated how digital health can support universal health coverage in WHO Member States. The report is based on a survey sent to member states and one question asks countries whether they have a national strategy.
During the 2016 survey, 125 countries responded to the survey and 73 countries – 58% – reported having an eHealth strategy. However, not all 54 African countries responded to the survey, and not every African country has a national eHealth policy or digital health information architecture.
After looking for a list of all 54 African country’s national digital health strategies to support improved healthcare, we found that there wasn’t a single online resource that listed which countries did or did not have national strategies, or working links to their strategy.
40 African Country National eHealth Strategies
Below are all the national digital health strategies and architectures that we could find for 54 African countries. We started with the WHO directory of eHealth policies and the HIS Strengthening Resource Center and then we went Googling.
We believe this is the most comprehensive list of national eHealth strategies for African countries.
- Angola: Estrategico do Sistema de Informação Sanitária 2010
- Benin: Stratégie Nationale de Cybersanté 2018-2022
- Botswana: Health Information and Communication Technology Strategy 2010
- Burkina Faso Plan National De Développement Sanitaire 2011-2020
- Burundi: Plan National de Développement de l’Informatique Sanitaire 2011-2015
- Cabo Verde: Política Nacional de Saúde – 2020
- Chad: Plan National de Developpement Sanitaire II 2013-2015
- Comoros: Stratégie Nationale de CyberSanté 2017–2021
- Congo, Democratic Republic: Plan National de Développement de l’Informatique de la Santé (PNDIS) 2014
- Congo, Brazzaville: Plan de Développement Sanitaire 2007-2011
- Cote d’Ivoire: Cybersanté en Côte d’Ivoire 2011
- Egypt: National ICT Strategy for 2012-2017
- Eswatini: eHealth Strategy 2016 – 2020
- Ethiopia: Information Revolution Strategic Plan 2018-2025
- Gambia: Gambian ICT4D-2012 Plan
- Ghana: Ghana e-Health Strategy 2010
- Guinea: Plan National de Développement Sanitaire (PNDS) 2015-2024
- Kenya: National eHealth Policy 2016-2030
- Lesotho: ICT Policy 2005
- Liberia: Health Information System & ICT Strategic Plan 2016-2021
- Madagascar: Plan de Développement du Secteur Santé (PDSS) 2015–2019
- Malawi: Monitoring, Evaluation and Health Information Systems Strategy (MEHIS) 2017–2022
- Mali: Politique Nationale Cybersanté 2013
- Mauritania: Project National de Telemedicine 2005
- Mauritius: National eHealth Strategy 2010-2015
- Mozambique: Plano Estratégico do Sistema de Informação para a Saúde (SIS) 2009–2014
- Namibia: National Health Policy Framework 2010 – 2020
- Niger: Systeme National d’Information Sanitaire Plan Operationnel 2005-2009
- Nigeria: National Health ICT Strategic Framework 2015 – 2020
- Rwanda: National Digital Health Strategic Plan 2018-2023
- Senegal: Plan Stratégique du Système d’Information Sanitaire 2012–2016
- Sierra Leone: National Health Sector Strategic Plan 2010‐2015
- South Africa: National eHealth Strategy 2019-2024
- South Sudan: Health Sector Development Plan 2011-2015
- Sudan: National eHealth Policy 2005
- Tanzania: Tanzania National Digital Health Strategy 2019–2024
- Togo: Plan Strategique de Development de la Cybersante 2013-2015
- Uganda: National eHealth Policy 2016
- Zambia: National eHealth Strategy 2017-2021
- Zimbabwe: National eHealth Strategy 2012–2017
We’ve saved all these eHealth strategies into our Google Drive compilation of national digital health strategies and architectures so you can download them in one easy place.
Please share any updates or additions to these plans in the comments section of this post, and we’ll update the list accordingly.
Do You Have Digital Health Policies For…?
Sadly, we could not find national eHealth strategies, plans, or architectures for every African country. Maybe these countries do not have one, or more likely, we were not able to find it due to our own language, search, and time limitations.
Please help us improve this list by sharing status and links to these country strategies in the comments section of this post.
- Algeria: No national eHealth strategy found
- Cameroon: A national eHealth strategic plan is expected in late 2019
- Central African Republic: No national eHealth strategy found
- Djibouti: No national eHealth strategy found
- Equatorial Guinea: No national eHealth strategy found
- Eritrea: No national eHealth strategy found
- Gabon: No national eHealth strategy found
- Guinea-Bissau: No national eHealth strategy found
- Libya: No national eHealth strategy found
- Morocco: No national eHealth strategy found
- Sao Tome and Principe: No national eHealth strategy found
- Seychelles: No national eHealth strategy found
- Somalia: No national eHealth strategy found
- Tunisia: No national eHealth strategy found
Great work getting all the African eHealth
policies together. The one for South Africa is out of date. Here is the link to the current one 2019 – 2024
Thank you, Peter! This is exactly the feedback I was hoping to get to improve this list.
Please do update our eHealth Strategy. New one called Digital Health Strategy 2019 -2024, available.in Ministry website, below is the link;
http://moh.go.tz/en/ehealth-initiative
Thanks for your submission. I’ve updated the list above and kept the older version in the Google Drive folder for reference.
Hello,
Instead of 40 (potentially) different healthcare architectures and disjoint healthcare strategies I would like to offer a common and inclusive way to build digital healthcare for the whole continent by coordinating, complementing and coping within one reference architecture – see https://docs.google.com/document/d/1eC9XHTqI5hEnMzQMG4UAx637NeWAL7SO3jTWyVq9JHU/edit#heading=h.ar8h45kclzve
Thanks,
Alex
Here is the mHealth strategy 2016-2020 for Burkina Faso: http://bit.ly/2Rk2WtO
How is this different from the plan I link to in the post?
How is the one you link to different from the one I list above? I don’t speak French.
The one you listed is their overall strategy and priorities as Burkina Faso MoH. The one I mentioned is specifically about mHealth.
Helloy Wayan!
UNICEF Sierra Leone Country Office supported the MOHS to develop an eHealth strategy last year. While it is a bit general, it is a first attempt to provide the much need foundation on which the country is now anchoring its eHealth initaitives. The NHSSP 2010 – 2015 found in your list is a much broader and older plan.The document can be found here; https://mohs2017.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/sl-national-digital-health-strategy-nov-2018.pdf
The country also has a new National Innovation & Digital Strategy 2019 – 2029 which can be found here:
https://www.dsti.gov.sl/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Sierra-Leone-National-Innovation-and-Digital-Strategy.pdf