Register Now: Global Digital Health Forum 2023

The Global Digital Health Forum (GDHF) is back, and it’s poised to be bigger and more impactful than ever before! This year, GDHF will focus on the themes of driving effective and equitable digital health innovation, with a strong emphasis on its application in rural and underserved communities across the developing world. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exceptional event, uniting thousands of participants from around the globe for three days filled with:

Dynamic sessions

Engaging conversations

Unmatched networking opportunities

Secure your spot at GDHF 2023, whether you join us in the vibrant setting of Washington, DC, or participate online from anywhere in the world!

Why Attend GDHF 2023?

Engage with thought leaders and experts in digital health and international development.

Explore the latest innovations and trends in the field, with a focus on ICT4D.

Connect with like-minded individuals and organizations committed to leveraging technology for social and economic development.

Collaborate on projects with real-world impact in underserved communities.

Learn from field experts in public health, technology, and ICT4D.

Shape the future of digital health in the context of international development, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Act Now! Register Here and you can enjoy a packed agenda that will help you build meaningful relationships with:

Government stakeholders

Digital health developers

Academic researchers

International donors

Key healthcare implementers

Field experts in public health, technology, and ICT4D, all dedicated to improving lives in underserved regions.

Do Not Miss Out!

GDHF is where digital health leaders come together to talk, network, and have the conversations that lead to new business impact. These connections directly lead to better collaborations and new working relationships around the world.

Register Now to be part of all sorts of major (and minor) decisions that come from GDHF events. Session discussions lead to new friendships that turn into employment and project opportunities. You’ll meet everyone who is someone in this year’s networking sessions.

We also have thrilling sponsorship opportunities available! Please email info@techchange.org for more details.

