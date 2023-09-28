Apply Now: $50,000 Climate Resilience AI Solution Seed Funding

⇓ More from ICTworks

Climate change is one of the most critical challenges of our time, particularly for rural communities in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond. These regions, deeply connected to agriculture and nature, are disproportionately vulnerable to climate’s unpredictability, such as extreme weather events, water scarcity, and food insecurity.

Artificial Intelligence’s potential for resilience stands as a beacon. Imagine AI deciphering climate patterns, empowering communities to preempt risks, and optimizing resource use through precision agriculture.

AI for Climate Resilience Innovation Challenge

AI for Climate Resilience in Rural Areas Innovation Challenge is looking for ethical, AI-driven solutions that nurture climate adaptation, resource management, and disaster readiness in rural communities. Specifically, this challenge asks participants to answer:

How can we effectively leverage AI-driven solutions that prioritize ethical considerations to empower rural communities in vulnerable regions, enabling them to adapt to climate change and build long-term climate resilience?

Three (3) companies will receive up to US$50,000 seed funding to test their solution in a selected region together with one or more of the sponsoring organizations and be the driving force in shaping climate-resilient rural communities in these areas:

Innovative AI applications that support climate-resilient agricultural practices

AI-driven solutions that help manage water resources, forests, and biodiversity effectively,

Ethical AI applications that strengthen disaster risk reduction strategies and early warning systems

Apply Now! Deadline is October 13, 2023

