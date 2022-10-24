Apply Now: $100,000 for Digital Solutions to the Global Food Crisis

⇓ More from ICTworks

Up to 828 million people – more than one in ten of the world’s population – still go to bed hungry each night. A deadly combination of conflict, climate change, and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is at the root of soaring hunger numbers and overall food insecurity. The economic fallout of the pandemic, and then the war in Ukraine, has pushed prices up and put food out of reach for millions of people across the world.

Sign Up Now for more funding opportunities

$100,000 WFP Innovation Challenge

The WFP Innovation Challenge is looking for low and high tech solutions including mobile technology, artificial intelligence, big data, robotics and blockchain, in new business models to end hunger. This Challenge is specifically looking for:

Innovative solutions to mitigate the rising cost of inputs and food.

Innovative solutions to strengthen productivity and outcomes along food value chains.

Innovative solutions to build resilient communities through livelihood creation and youth engagement.

Selected projects will be able to apply for the WFP Sprint Programme, a six-month acceleration programme providing up to US$ 100,000 in equity-free funding, mentorship, and access to WFP’s global network of partners and field operations across more than 120

countries and territories.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 3, 2022

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: