Please Give Your Feedback: USAID Draft Geospatial Strategy

Geospatial technology is essential for providing evidence to shape development progress and deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance. We can use satellite data and technologies to enrich data landscapes, improve digital service delivery platforms, upskill the digital workforce, highlight the agency and voice of underserved communities, and increase people’s disaster resilience.

USAID Draft Geospatial Strategy

USAID is releasing its first-ever Geospatial Strategy to leverage this opportunity. The Agency envisions a future in which a geographic approach to development empowers USAID and its partners to more effectively apply all forms of data to advance international development and humanitarian assistance outcomes.

This systems-based approach facilitates development at the local level through an improved understanding of the complex, interconnected, lived realities of a specific place. This approach represents a paradigm shift for USAID, and for the development community more broadly—from a traditionally sector-based model to one that is more holistic and contextually grounded.

The Geospatial Strategy will guide USAID’s efforts over the next five years to realize this shift by mainstreaming the use of geospatial information, technology, and analytics throughout the Agency’s operations and Program Cycle. It will be supported by four strategic objectives, each representing a significant pillar of the geographic approach to development:

Expand access to geospatial data and tools to strengthen the planning and implementation of USAID programs Strengthen USAID’s capacity to use geospatial data, technology, and expertise for decision making Advance a geographic approach to development through USAID’s policy documents and practices Provide global leadership in applying geospatial solutions for development and humanitarian assistance

USAID would appreciate your feedback on the Agency’s Draft Geospatial Strategy during the public comment period. The Strategy aims to mainstream a geographic approach to advance development and humanitarian assistance outcomes in the next five years. Your feedback during the public comment period is a critical step in shaping our approach.

Please Respond by October 26, 2022.

USAID requests the following to ease the process of reviewing and addressing your public feedback:

Please be as specific as possible in your comments and include Section name, page number, and any other details (sub-section, diagram, call-out box title, etc.) as relevant.

Please focus your comments on the relevant highest priority recommendations or issues

If you are raising questions or concerns, please provide concrete suggestions on how to address, resolve, or clarify the issue.

For each comment, please indicate the page and line numbers of the section you are commenting on. If you want to comment on multiple sections, please submit separate comments rather than batching them together.

Please submit comments in English, if feasible. USAID cannot guarantee it can review comments submitted in other languages.