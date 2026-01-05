Apply Now: Digital Health Leadership Fellowship for Africans

⇓ More from ICTworks

Africa’s health systems are undergoing unprecedented digital transformation, yet digital health initiatives often remain fragmented or misaligned with national priorities.

The continent needs health leaders who can collaborate effectively with ICT4D practitioners and guide strategic technology adoption. They must understand interoperability, data governance, and cross-border digital health initiatives.

Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership

The Kofi Annan Fellowship in Global Health Leadership addresses this gap, offering 25 fully-funded fellowships for senior health professionals ready to champion digital health transformation across Africa.

Health leaders need to understand the mechanisms for cross-border data exchange, including unique patient identification numbers, national registries for healthcare professionals, and implementation of national data gateway systems.

Cohort 6 emphasizes Sexual and Reproductive Health and Public Mental Health expertise, plus senior professionals in government ministries and National Public Health Institutes.

Africa CDC funds all expenses for fellowship participants, including travel, daily allowances, insurance, and learning materials. This program has already produced 84 graduates from 34 countries, with many now leading transformative initiatives, authoring books, creating cross-border partnerships, and one even serving as a Minister of Government.

Eligibility

African Union Member State citizen

Postgraduate degree in public health-related fields

10+ years post-master’s experience

Full-time health sector employment in Africa

Demonstrated leadership potential

Apply now! Deadline: January 30, 2026

