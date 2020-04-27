Don’t Miss These Exciting Sessions! Register Now for GDDF 2020

⇓ More from ICTworks

Already over 2,500 of your peers have registered for this virtual ICT4D conference co-organized by USAID, Chemonics, Save the Children, TechChange, IntraHealth International, CRS and the ICT4D Conference, and the Digital Impact Alliance.

The Global Digital Development Forum will feature 18 hours of captivating content, including 6 keynotes, 46 lightning talks, 74 breakout sessions, and 45 technology demos from 4:00 GMT to 22:00 GMT.

Veuillez RSVP: Une piste francophone spéciale pendant les heures d’ouverture en Afrique de l’Ouest.

Our draft agenda is in continuous development as we confirm and expand on featured sessions across multiple time zones. RSVP now to engage with thought leaders during your work day, including:

4:00 GMT: South Asia keynote on Why Even Vegetable Vendors Need Digital Wealth Management Tools from Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder, Kaleidofin

on Why Even Vegetable Vendors Need Digital Wealth Management Tools from Sucharita Mukherjee, Co-founder, Kaleidofin 6:00 GMT: East Africa keynote on Navigating the COVID-19 Socioeconomic Impact on Small Businesses by Jumanne Mtambalike, CEO and Co-Founder, Sahara Ventures

on Navigating the COVID-19 Socioeconomic Impact on Small Businesses by Jumanne Mtambalike, CEO and Co-Founder, Sahara Ventures 9:00 GMT: West Africa keynote on the West African Health Informatics Team, A Regional Model for Sustaining HIS from Damola Olajide, West Africa Technical Lead, Regional Action Through Data, BroadReach

on the West African Health Informatics Team, A Regional Model for Sustaining HIS from Damola Olajide, West Africa Technical Lead, Regional Action Through Data, BroadReach 13:00 GMT: Eastern Americas keynote on the USAID Digital Strategy, A Vision for Development in the Digital Age by Christopher Burns, Director, Center for Digital Development, and Michelle Parker, Director, Democracy and Governance Office, USAID

on the USAID Digital Strategy, A Vision for Development in the Digital Age by Christopher Burns, Director, Center for Digital Development, and Michelle Parker, Director, Democracy and Governance Office, USAID 16:00 GMT: Pacific Americas keynote on What Silicon Valley is Learning from Sierra Leone in COVID-19 Digital Response, by Clayton Sims, CTO, Dimagi

on What Silicon Valley is Learning from Sierra Leone in COVID-19 Digital Response, by Clayton Sims, CTO, Dimagi 19:00 GMT: Silicon Valley keynote on Accessible and Inclusive Development by Betsy Beaumon, CEO at Benetech

Our breakout sessions span a wide range of ideas and viewpoints across the international development and humanitarian relief sectors, including:

Digital Health

Education Technology

Agriculture Technology

Economic Growth

Democracy & Governance

Humanitarian Response

Responsible Data

Of course, COVID-19 Digital Response cuts across many sessions, featuring learning from past interventions with SARS/MARS, Ebola, HIV, and other viral infection epidemics. Each session will also include underlying concepts like data privacy and security, constituent protection and safeguarding, inclusion, the role of gender, and how to monitor and evaluate success.

