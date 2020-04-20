Apply Now: $500 Million for COVID-19 Digital Response from IsDB Group

⇓ More from ICTworks

The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that our survival depends on how much we invest in science, technology and innovation. We need the necessary tools to be more resilient to epidemics and the ability to quickly recovery economically. Appropriate tools and interventions will have long-term benefits beyond a specific epidemic event.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has a longstanding commitment to harnessing technology to unlock global development opportunities by investing in early stage ideas and scaling innovations.

$500 Million for COVID-19 Digital Response

The IsDB Transform Fund Call for Innovation 2020 focuses on supporting Member Countries coronavirus response and long-term pandemic preparedness.

This Call for Innovation will identify, encourage and reward innovative COVID-19 Digital Response proposals that will benefit local communities focused on the application of advanced technology for improved diseases surveillance systems and patient care, including:

IsDB investments in innovative ideas will be translated into real development solutions that will address development challenges and empower the communities and youth in particular to realize their full potential.

Grant funding and equity investment levels are:

New Ideas with Proof of Concept: US$50,000-100,000 Grants

Capacity Building in Technology and Innovation: US$100,000-150,000 Grants

Scaling Up of Innovative Projects: US$300,000 Equity Participation

Technology Commercialization: US$1,000,000 Equity Participation

Apply Now! Deadline: June 1, 2020

