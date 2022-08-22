Apply Now: $84,000 Stipends for Computer Science PHD Students

⇓ More from ICTworks

There are outstanding African graduate students doing exceptional computer science research across the continent. They need support to become the next generation of machine learning experts and artificial intelligence practitioners focused on technology innovation.

$42,000 Annual Meta Research PhD Fellowship

The Meta (Facebook) Research PhD Fellowship is a global program designed to encourage and support promising doctoral students who are engaged in innovative and relevant research in areas related to computer science and engineering at an accredited university.

The program is open to students in any year of their PhD study who are:

Enrolled in a PhD program at an accredited university in the fall following the application cycle

Engaged in research related to computer science and engineering in areas relevant to Meta

Tuition money will be paid directly to the school. An annual stipend of $42,000 will be paid to the Fellow. Meta encourages people of diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply, especially those from traditionally under-represented minority groups. Applications are evaluated based on the strength of the student’s research statement, publication record, and recommendation letters.

Deadline is September 20, 2022

