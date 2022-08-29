Apply Now: $250,000 Funding for Your Digital Health Innovations

⇓ More from ICTworks

The United Nations World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator sources, supports, and scales high-impact innovations to achieve Zero Hunger. The Innovation Accelerator provides entrepreneurs and startups with funding, hands-on support and access to WFP’s global operations.

WFP is leveraging unprecedented advances in digital innovation—such as mobile technology, artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain—and new business models to transform the way we serve vulnerable communities across the world.

Digital Health Innovation Accelerator Program

The WFP Digital Health Innovation Accelerator is looking for digitally-powered solutions that can contribute to building pandemic preparedness capabilities and speeding up demand-driven vaccine distribution and the recovery of communities and health systems in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The Digital Health Innovation Accelerator will select mature start-ups and solution providers that already have a presence in any of the target countries. Selected ventures will be invited to participate in the WFP Innovation Bootcamps in November 2022 and will be considered for the WFP Sprint Program.

The Sprint Programme is a six-month acceleration process with up to US $250,000 in equity-free funding, mentorship, and access to a global network of relevant partners in the public health space.

Apply Now: Deadline is September 11, 2022

