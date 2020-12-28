Apply Now: Gates Foundation $100,000 COVID-19 Data Science Grants

⇓ More from ICTworks

There is an immense need for data science researchers to use new analytical processes and emerging datasets in COVID-19 digital response. This need is particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries with a lack of analytical capacity and pandemic data.

The International COVID-19 Data Alliance can help researchers discover, access and analyse global multi-dimensional datasets while respecting confidentiality and privacy. It consolidates data and metadata from federated repositories so teams can work collectively on a focused research question. Data access and use is subject to rigorous data governance processes, based on the five safes framework.

$100,000 COVID-19 Data Science Grants

The COVID-19 Data Science grant programme – a Grand Challenge for Development from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – will provide $100,000 research grants to build on COVID-19 datasets.

The funding should unite data and develop processes, analytical tools, and infrastructure, with an aim to achieve rapid scientific progress and impact on COVID-19 and future pandemics.

Sign Up Now for More Research Funding!

Applications are invited from researchers working in healthcare, academia, industry or research foundations. Proposals are particularly welcomed from LMIC researchers and datasets from a broad range of researchers covering:

Natural disease history, epidemiology and transmission

Vaccines and prophylaxis

Infection, prevention and control

Therapeutics

Clinical management

Applicants should use clearly defined datasets, with a commitment to providing access to data and all research products (methodology and reproducible results), whilst ensuring appropriate information governance.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 19, 2021

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: