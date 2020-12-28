Apply Now: Gates Foundation $100,000 COVID-19 Data Science Grants

There is an immense need for data science researchers to use new analytical processes and emerging datasets in COVID-19 digital response. This need is particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries with a lack of analytical capacity and pandemic data.
The International COVID-19 Data Alliance can help researchers discover, access and analyse global multi-dimensional datasets while respecting confidentiality and privacy. It consolidates data and metadata from federated repositories so teams can work collectively on a focused research question. Data access and use is subject to rigorous data governance processes, based on the five safes framework.
$100,000 COVID-19 Data Science Grants
The COVID-19 Data Science grant programme – a Grand Challenge for Development from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – will provide $100,000 research grants to build on COVID-19 datasets.
The funding should unite data and develop processes, analytical tools, and infrastructure, with an aim to achieve rapid scientific progress and impact on COVID-19 and future pandemics.
Applications are invited from researchers working in healthcare, academia, industry or research foundations. Proposals are particularly welcomed from LMIC researchers and datasets from a broad range of researchers covering:
- Natural disease history, epidemiology and transmission
- Vaccines and prophylaxis
- Infection, prevention and control
- Therapeutics
- Clinical management
Applicants should use clearly defined datasets, with a commitment to providing access to data and all research products (methodology and reproducible results), whilst ensuring appropriate information governance.
