Apply Now: Gates Foundation $100,000 COVID-19 Data Science Grants

By Wayan Vota on December 28, 2020

There is an immense need for data science researchers to use new analytical processes and emerging datasets in COVID-19 digital response. This need is particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries with a lack of analytical capacity and pandemic data.

The International COVID-19 Data Alliance can help researchers discover, access and analyse global multi-dimensional datasets while respecting confidentiality and privacy. It consolidates data and metadata from federated repositories so teams can work collectively on a focused research question. Data access and use is subject to rigorous data governance processes, based on the five safes framework.

$100,000 COVID-19 Data Science Grants

The COVID-19 Data Science grant programme – a Grand Challenge for Development from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – will provide $100,000 research grants to build on COVID-19 datasets.

The funding should unite data and develop processes, analytical tools, and infrastructure, with an aim to achieve rapid scientific progress and impact on COVID-19 and future pandemics.

Applications are invited from researchers working in healthcare, academia, industry or research foundations. Proposals are particularly welcomed from LMIC researchers and datasets from a broad range of researchers covering:

  • Natural disease history, epidemiology and transmission
  • Vaccines and prophylaxis
  • Infection, prevention and control
  • Therapeutics
  • Clinical management

Applicants should use clearly defined datasets, with a commitment to providing access to data and all research products (methodology and reproducible results), whilst ensuring appropriate information governance.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 19, 2021

