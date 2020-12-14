Apply Now: Computer Science Research Internships with Google

⇓ More from ICTworks

Computer science research happens at Google everyday on both services and products such as Search, Maps, Google Assistant, Google Translate, Google Cloud and their computing, storage, and networking infrastructure.

Research-focused engineering interns work on real-world problems including artificial intelligence, data mining, natural language processing, hardware and software performance analysis, improving compilers for mobile platforms, as well as core search and much more.

Research Internships with Google

Google is looking for research interns to be embedded throughout the company, contributing to the setup of large-scale tests and deploying promising ideas quickly and broadly.

Internship program applications should be currently enrolled in a PhD degree in Computer Science or a related technical field and have experience in Natural Language Understanding, Computer Vision, or Machine Learning. and be located in:

Cairo, Egypt;

Dubai, United Arab Emirates;

Accra, Ghana;

Nairobi, Kenya;

Lagos, Nigeria;

Moscow, Russia;

İstanbul, Turkey;

Kyiv, Ukraine,

Finally, they should also have published papers, where they are listed as author, accepted by major conferences like NIPS, ICML, ACL, CVPR, etc.

Apply Now! Deadline is December 24, 2020

