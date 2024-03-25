⇓ More from ICTworks

Peace and stability are baseline conditions for economic prosperity and a thriving society, and both are at risk with escalating conflicts and economic shocks. Instability and conflict can severely erode economic prospects, reverse years of development gains, and exacerbate vulnerabilities. Poverty and lack of quality jobs contribute to conflict.

With 114 million people forcibly displaced due to war, violence, and climate-related disasters, two billion workers worldwide in informal, precarious jobs, and disruptions from artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, the stakes are high. Yet technology and innovation can be powerful tools to promote peace and prosperity.

2024 Global Economic Prosperity Challenge

MIT Solve seeks exceptional solutions leveraging technology to increase peace and prosperity. Each year, Solve selects the most promising Solver teams who will drive transformational change in the world. Selected innovators get the backing of MIT to scale their impact and drive lasting change. The focus for 2024 centers on solutions that:

Promote and sustain peace by increasing community dialogue, civic participation, reconciliation, and justice efforts; strengthening cyber security, and monitoring or preventing violence, misinformation, and polarization.

Foster financial and digital inclusion by supporting access to credit, digital identity tools, and insurance while securing privacy and personal data.

Generate new economic opportunities and buffer against economic shocks for workers, including good job creation, workforce development, and inclusive and attainable asset ownership.

All Solver teams selected for Solve’s Global Challenges will receive a $10,000 grant funded by Solve. In addition, select teams can receive more funding, including:

$150,000 from the GSR Foundation to solutions that use technology to remove barriers to financial inclusion, and place a strong emphasis on learning.

$150,000 from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation AI for Humanity Prize for solutions leveraging data science, artificial intelligence, or machine learning to benefit humanity.

$50,000 from the Morgridge Family Foundation AI Innovation Prize for solutions that use AI to boldly spark change through innovation, disruption, and transformation.

Deadline is April 18, 2024

