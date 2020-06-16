Apply Now: $10 Million for Artificial Intelligence COIVD-19 Digital Response

⇓ More from ICTworks

How can we develop and scale responsible and evidence-based artificial intelligence algorithms and data science approaches that support COVID-19 Digital Response and recovery in developing countries?

Can we ensure that those responses are gender responsive and culturally appropriate, community specific, and based on local needs and contexts? Will such insight inform national policies that build trust in machine learning responses to epidemics and mitigate potential harms?

AI Solutions for COIVD-19 Digital Response

The CAD $10 million COVID-19 Global South Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation Program from IDRC and Sida will support multidisciplinary research to deepen our understanding of how inclusive, rights-based, ethical, and sustainable artificial intelligence can:

Forecast transmissions and reduce spread through public health interventions;

Optimize public health system responses for patient diagnosis, care, and management;

Mobilize machine learning to understand and support gender inclusive responses;

Build trust and combating mis- and dis-information;

Strengthen data systems and information sharing;

Support transparent and responsible AI, data, and digital rights governance.

Preference will be given to research organizations that demonstrate an ability to work across different contexts, directly with governments, and based in low- and middle-income countries.

Apply Now: Deadline is June 28, 2020

