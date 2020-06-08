Apply Now: £200,000 DFID Grant Funding for Resilient Health Systems

⇓ More from ICTworks

We know from the Ebola epidemic in West Africa that reductions in reproductive, maternal, newborn and child and adolescent health (RMNCAH) services persisted well beyond the crisis, and preventable deaths from measles, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis actually eclipsed deaths from Ebola due to service disruptions.

Experts are concerned about the same patterns repeating with COVID-19 Digital Response. We are already seeing a decline in vaccination rates, facility births, and other health services as a result of the pandemic – and, as a result, we need to ask questions like:

What technology solutions can build resilience in health systems?

How can technology innovations to change health service delivery models?

Where can we enable prevention, education, and surveillance system?

How do we engage communities and build trust in health system?

DFID Grant Funding for Resilient Health Systems

COVIDaction seeks innovations that have potential to address the biggest vulnerabilities of low- and lower-middle-income countries to be able to maintain essential health services while responding effectively to the immediate COVID-19 crisis.

DFID has up to £200,000 in grant funding available for technology platforms and process innovations that:

Support changes in the delivery models of health services, enabling prevention, health promotion, health education, surveillance, and service delivery.

Improve collection and use of data to enable surveillance useful for immediate COVID-19 response and tracking of other health conditions, and continued delivery of essential health services.

COVIDaction is interested in data and technology innovations that support health systems in Africa and South Asia, and:

Respond to country demand and address a well-defined challenge

Offer a replicable and effective solution.

Are ready to be deployed.

Are feasible for adaptation as necessary

Optimise existing systems

Offer potential longer-term, wider health system benefits

Apply Now! Deadline is June 18, 2020

