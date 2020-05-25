Apply Now: $15,000 Grants for Your Educational Technology NGO

The global coronavirus pandemic has closed all schools and universities in 192 countries, affecting more than 90% of the world’s learners: almost 1.6 billion children and young people.
Sign up now for more grant funding links!
This is creating an amazing burden and opportunity for educational institutions to quickly adopt technology solutions, or quickly accelerate their technology integration plans, and overall, be part of the COVID-19 Digital Response.
$15,000 Grants and Free EduTech Consulting
Team4Tech is a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit organization that provides $15,000 grants and free capacity building to help organizations improve educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for underserved learners.
Team4Tech’s ICT4Edu approach is based on research that shows that the combination of teacher training and educational technology used for interactive learning and authentic applications can have a significant positive impact on learning outcomes.
Team4Tech is now recruiting NGO partners for long-term engagements. They work with nonprofit partners for three to five years, because they know that sustainable change in education takes time. Engagements start with either:
- On-site Support: 8 weeks of virtual preparation from 8 to 10 volunteers for 2 to 4 hours per week, followed by 10 full-time days on-site, depending on travel guidelines, and up to $15,000 in matching grants
- Virtual Support: 10 weeks virtual support from 10 to 15 volunteers for 2 to 4 hours per week and up to $15,000 in matching grants
Please RSVP now to join them for an info session on Wednesday, June 3rd 7am – 8am PST to learn more about how Tech4Teach can help your edutech NGO reach more students now and in the future.
Apply Now! Deadline is June 30, 2020
More Grant Funding Opportunities
Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?
Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:
We are a young technology startup Incubator in Ghana, West Africa, interested in getting updates on how to get USAID grants
Thank you ICT WORKS for what you’re doing helping those who cannot easily get help. God bless you. Please I need an educational grant to study a Help Desk course. How do I apply?
We are a startup company in Nairobi, Kenya in elearning we have been actively learning with our students virtually. I look forward to this kind of support it’s what we need.
I am a computer science student at Sunyani Technical University-Ghana, I want to apply for Grant how can I apply. I want to establish basic school in my community in Ghana to help pupils to acquire technology and Science field. I need NGo to help me to establish this institution.
“Afghan Women Educational & Vocational Services OrganizationKrima RahimyarDirector of AWEVSOCell: +93707066061E-mail: awevso@gmail.com“