⇓ More from ICTworks

The global health community traditionally relies on qualitative and quantitative formative research to address key questions related to services that support people living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV).

PLHIV clients have unique needs and preferences, expectations, affordability, and acceptability when considering both public and private sector health interventions, including:

What is the market for private HIV treatment services?

What is the size of the market segments that may be willing to pay for HIV services?

What are the characteristics of those market segments?

While formative research and ‘willingness to pay’ studies are important tools for global health programming, they are often conducted on a per-project basis, which is usually costly and time consuming.

PLHIV Segmentation Analysis

Data.FI’s Data Methods Challenge is seeking easy-to-implement analytical approaches to identify PLHIV that are able to pay for HIV services and treatment. PEPFAR is interested in population profiles that incorporate:

demographic dimensions (who)

geographic dimensions (where)

temporal dimensions (when)

Data.FI encourages competitors to leverage both novel open data sources, while also demonstrating the potential for leveraging previously untapped data sources to demonstrate how PEPFAR could support countries to achieve and sustain HIV epidemic control through a total market approach, providing a mix of public and private sector services.

Successful applicants can receive up to $100,000 USD in grants for activities to be implemented no later than November 12, 2021.

$50,000 for first place,

$25,000 for second place

$25,000 for third place

Interested? Please join a webinar on this contest on September 13th from 9 – 10:30 A.M. EDT. The entirety of the webinar will be recorded and shared out is case you miss it

Apply Now! Deadline is September 24, 2021

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for $4 Billion in USAID funding or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: