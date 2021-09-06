Apply Now: €10,000 for Inclusive EduTech Solution for African Learners

⇓ More from ICTworks

Access to education is one of the greatest barriers to inclusion for children, young persons and adults with disabilities in Africa. The COVID-19 digital response has amplified this situation. Digital innovations can help to overcome this challenge by removing barriers to education for persons with disabilities.

€10,000 for Inclusive EduTech Solutions

ICT4Inclusion Challenge wants to foster & scale digital and technical innovations that provide or improve access to education for children, youths and/or adults with disabilities in Africa.

ICT4Inclusion Challenge winners will be coached by elite mentors during a 3-month bootcamp and the top 3 winning teams will be awarded with €10,000 in cash prizes. Winning applications will include one or more of the following:

A concrete idea to raise awareness for inclusive digital education.

A digital device and/or application, that facilitates inclusive education.

A digital assistive technologies to be used in educative settings.

An accessibility solution for online learning environments

Solution ideas, mock ups, or a proof of concept should improve access to education for children, youth and/or adults with disabilities in Africa and be affordable, accessible & realisable. They can have new, creative and innovative approaches in how to reach their goals. Existing services and products already on the market are excluded from the competition.

Apply Now! Deadline is September 15, 2021

