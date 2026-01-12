Apply Now: $5,000 for Your African Telecom Hardware Startup Idea

⇓ More from ICTworks

African startups raised just $2.2 billion in 2024. That is only 0.6% of global startup funding. Worse, most startups primarily focused on software-driven solutions, while hardware and semiconductor ecosystem remains underdeveloped.

For example, despite housing 18% of the world’s people, Africa accounts for less than 1% of global data centre capacity, creating fundamental barriers to AI and connectivity innovation.

The massive funding and capacity gap means African entrepreneurs received about the same investment as Miami alone, and digital devices are 30% more expensive in sub-Saharan Africa compared to the United States,

$5,000 for African Telecom Hardware Startups

Make in Africa 2026 is an equity-free mentorship program that addresses these gaps directly by supporting 10 early-stage startups developing connectivity and processing technologies. The program offers:

Financial Support : $5,000 stipends for all participants upon completion

: $5,000 stipends for all participants upon completion Technical Mentorship : 1:1 guidance from Qualcomm engineers and subject matter experts

: 1:1 guidance from Qualcomm engineers and subject matter experts IP Protection : $5,000 patent filing reimbursements plus consultation with Africa’s leading IP law firm

: $5,000 patent filing reimbursements plus consultation with Africa’s leading IP law firm Technology Access: Masterclasses in AI, IoT, 5G, and Extended Reality through Qualcomm Academy

The program seeks registered companies operating in Africa at pre-seed to seed stage, building solutions using advanced connectivity, AI, IoT, or embedded compute technologies.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 15, 2026.

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this: