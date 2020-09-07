Apply Now: $100,000 for Your African Educational Technology Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

The novel coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated challenges in Africa’s education system and reinforces the need for innovative and scalable COVID-19 Digital Response solutions in education.

Sign Up Now to get more grant funding

We can reorient Africa’s education and training systems with the skills, innovation and creativity required to nurture African core values and promote sustainable development using:

Digital connectivity

Online and offline learning

Teachers as facilitators and motivators of learning

Safety online and in schools

Skills focused learning

$100,000 ICT4Edu Grant Funding

Via the Innovating Education in Africa Expo 2020 Award, the African Union Commission (AUC) and Innovating Education in Africa Expo seek educational technology solutions that focus on one or more aspects of the education delivery system including:

Data management and analytics

Teaching and learning management software

Teaching and learning materials

Student and teacher assessment

School connectivity

Education hardware and infrastructure

School administration

Applicants should be entrepreneurs 18-35 years old and selected ICT4Edu innovations can receive $100,000 USD cash grant funding, participation in entrepreneurship training, and inclusion in the Africa Education Innovations Handbook 2020.

Apply Now! Deadline is September 25, 2020

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: